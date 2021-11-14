Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’ contestants, Gerald Odeka and Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nnebe have revealed that they learnt a lot of valuable lessons during their time in the ‘jungle’.

Gerald was the 3rd contestant to face eviction while Emmanuel was the 4th contestant to exit the reality show.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, Gerald said, “I learnt accuracy, instructions. Even if you have the speed just calm down and follow instructions, because no matter how fast you are if you don’t calculate, you might loose it all.

“It’s a game but it’s just like our normal day life, the only difference is that it’s in the bush(Jungle),I also learnt to be patient,even though I’m fast I need to be patient and calculative”. Odeka said

Also speaking on what he learnt in in the Gulder Ultimate Search, Emmanuel said, “One thing I learnt in life is that if you must achieve something big,as much as you plan to succeed you must also plan to fail,this is the part that people don’t want to hear.When you talk like this people will think you are not optimistic.

“Optimism goes a long way but at the basic level if you want to go for something big,as you are making plans to succeed trust me you have to put measures in place just in case it(failure)happens”.

Speaking further he said; “One of the basic things I also learnt is teamwork,the period I was evicted was because my team failed and it’s not because we were the weakest team.We just couldn’t agree like every other team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We might agree on something but by the time we get to the ground where we are supposed to do the task,you start hearing arguments here and there.And I was the team leader,so I tried as much as possible to take everybody’s opinion into consideration and make sure that I carry everybody along.

But then as a leader sometimes you just have to take a stand because when your team fails 50 or 60 percent of the blame comes to you as a leader. So I learnt that as a leader, as much as it’s good to carry everybody along you need to make a decision and stand by it”.He added.

Speaking about their plans after exiting the show, Odeka said, “I want to get endorsements and model for brands, because I believe that being a contestant in the show, even if I did not win I can help to sell their brands not just in Nigeria,but on the continent”.

Emmanuel on his part said, “ I’m a professional model and I act as well,so this is a very good platform for me, so for an upcoming actor and model like me every single second or minute I have on air counts for me,so I believe with this platform I have now,I will make the most of it doing what I love to do best”.