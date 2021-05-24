The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, convened a meeting between Kaduna State Government and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), over the strike action embarked by the unions to protest the government’s decision to right-size its workforce. In this interview, Kaduna State Head of Service BARI’ATU MOHAMMED spoke of what transpired at the round table.

Last Thursday, you attended a bipartite meeting between Kaduna State Government and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which was convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment. What transpired during the meeting beyond the resolutions that were published in the media?

Both parties stated their positions. The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) accused us of not interacting with them on the basis of the current verification exercise. So, we had to give the minister a little historical background. We said that this verification exercise is a continuation of the Public Service Revatilisation and Renewal Programme. When this administration came on board in 2015, it evaluated the civil service, liaised with DFID and invited the labour unions and the general public for a retreat in Zaria, where we explained to them what we met on ground. Also, we told them that the government wanted to revitalize and modernize the civil service. We told them that we wanted to do away with some of our cadres that have become obsolete.

After that, we did a sensitization with religious leaders and traditional rulers, as well as Civil Society Organisations and the general public. We launched the Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Programme in October 2016 at Murtala Square and we commenced implementation in 2017. But unfortunately, there were cases of victimization and it wasn’t properly implemented. We didn’t realise that until we started finding people with fake certificates. Some staff were dismissed because of this; we wrote to the institutions and they confirmed to us that those certificates were fake. So, because we had a series of these issues which we thought had been taken care of in 2017 by the implementation of the Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Programme, that is why we decided to do the verification. We are continuing with the verification of staff credentials, with a view of placing them appropriately within the civil service.

So, we asked all ministries to bring their staff lists. In August last year, we invited all Directors of Administration and Staff Officers. We told them to go and compare their staff lists and the staff that were paid under their MDAs in the month of July 2020. After comparison, they should ensure that those people whose names appeared on the nominal roll and the payroll, were physically present at their MDAs. We realized that we still had ghost workers, so we said that those who were not physically present should be removed from the payroll. We decided not to issue letters of disengagement until after the verification exercise. So, this exercise is a continuation of the Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Prgramme and we didn’t think that we had to invite the unions and do a fresh engagement with them until we finish the exercise.

We have therefore launched a portal to give civil servants the opportunity to upload their certificates for verification. We will send the documents to the institutions to authenticate them. So, after compiling the names of all those who fall short, we will notify the unions. That was our plan.

But the unions did not wait for the entire exercise to finish; what they did was to request to meet with me over a fake letter that has been in circulation in the social media since 2019, before the election. The letter said that Kaduna State Government had written my office, and directed that we should disengage staff; that all local governments should have only 50 staff, staff below level 6 are to be casualized, people above 50 years are to be disengaged and so on. Since 2019, the governor has been telling the whole world that the letter is fake; the signature of the PPS was even forged. I also made statements, denouncing the letter, I addressed Permanent Secretaries and the matter was discussed at the Institutional Development Policy Council. So, I didn’t think that the same letter would surface again and even cause confusion.

The Secretary of the Kaduna State chapter of NLC sent me a text message on Wednesday, 7th April, 2021, requesting to see me the following day. But I told her that I was going to attend a Town Hall meeting on security on Thursday but I promised to meet them by 2pm. Unfortunately, that same Wednesday night, I saw the text of a press conference which the secretary issued, based on that fake letter. In the morning, I sent the link of the press conference to her, asking if she really signed it and she confirmed that she did. I then said that since she had issued the statement based on assumption, without giving us the benefit of doubt, despite the fact that we have been denying the contents of that letter, I didn’t see the need for the meeting. But I invited the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and I explained everything to them and they were satisfied.

Kaduna State Government and NLC have just five days, from last Thursday to Tuesday, to report your resolutions to the Minister of Labour. Do you think anything tangible can be reported within the time frame?

I don’t want to pre-empt anything. But after our resolution at the meeting, I made it very clear to the minister, NLC officials and other members that these issues will be presented to the State Executive Council. We told them clearly that the Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Programme and the ongoing verification exercise were approved by the State Executive Council. So, it is only fair that we are allowed to present these resolutions to the council for approval since we don’t have the mandate to approve them.

Is the State Executive Council likely to meet between today (Friday) and Monday, to deliberate on the resolutions?

We didn’t finish the meeting yesterday (Thursday) until very late and we came back to Kaduna this morning and I’m just writing a memorandum to the governor, who is the chairman of the State Executive Council, to report to him what transpired at the meeting.

Are you optimistic that this meeting that was convened by the Minister will bear any fruit, given the position of Kaduna State Government and NLC?

The whole issue arose out of misunderstanding of our position by Organised Labour. Unfortunately, Kaduna State chapter of NLC did not wait until there was a disagreement before reaching out to the National Secretariat, which is what the law provides. And the national body is of course, supposed to meet with us before they commence the strike action. In fact, NLC seemed to be in a hurry to commence the strike. From the notice of strike that they issued, the strike action was supposed to commence by midnight of Sunday, May 16th but by the morning hours, they had already started the strike by plunging Kaduna state into darkness.

As the strike was going on, several Heads of Service called to empathise with me and some of them even told me that they hadn’t paid salaries for three to four months. Others have not paid since January. Many states have not paid retirement benefits for two years or more. A few of the states have even reverted to the old salary structure. So, my fellow Heads of Service wondered why Kaduna state was targeted by NLC.

Kaduna state is about the only subnational that has Ordinary National Diploma as its civil service entry requirement. Why did the government set such a high bar in its recruitment process?

There are many young unemployed graduates out there, we took that decision in order to pave way for them to join the service. Secondly, people who entered into the service with secondary school certificates like cooks, drivers and so on, have reached the peak of their careers and have now stagnated in the civil service. More so, they cannot be trained to key in to the digitalized civil service of Kaduna state. Also, because of the improvement in Information Communication Technology, their cadres have become obsolete in the modern civil service. It is because of the digitalized civil service that we have created, that we are able to keep officers below levels 14 at home since the outbreak of Covid-19 and government is still running. This shows that officers of that cadre have little relevance in the 21st civil service that this administration is trying to create.

Does the service have a list of tertiary institutions whose Diplomas are recognized? I ask this question because all manner of schools offer diploma courses across the country.

Any diploma that is not from any institution that is recognized by the National Universities Commission (NUC), or the National Board for Technical Education or from the list of accredited schools by the federal Ministry of Education, is not recognised by Kaduna State Government. Also, any diploma programme that runs for less than two years is recognized by the government.

Has the state government instituted a training programme for civil servants to update their skills to remain relevant in their fields?

Recently, approval was granted by the State Executive Council to remit 2% of FAAC receipts, to the office of the Head of Service for the training of civil servants. Prior to the approval, the state government had issued a circular, during the implementation of the Public Service Revitalisation and Renewal Programme in 2017, giving young people who had less than a diploma, the opportunity to return to school to get one. And they were granted leave to pursue whatever course that they chose. Unfortunately, it is four years now, from 2017, many of them have not used the period to get the minimum qualification that is required to remain in the civil service. In addition, each MDA has a standing Training Committee that sponsors civil servants for diploma and degree programmes, even up to Doctorate level, in relevant fields. So, there is this comprehensive plan in the state.

The government has promised to automate its processes but files are still being moved from one ministry or department of government to another. When will full paper-less governance be achieved?

A complete change takes a long time to achieve. We have to develop the attitude but many young civil servants are digitally inclined. The government has never set a deadline for complete e-governance. But we have commenced digitalizing some registries, we have digitalized the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology. Some parastatals like the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board have also gone completely paper-less, so has the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency.

