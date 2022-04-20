Mental health is one of the most neglected areas of public health, with close to one billion people living with a mental disorder and one person dies every 40 seconds by suicide, worldwide.

Speaking on what Nigerians need to know about mental health, a mental health physician & advocate, Dr Maymunah Yusuf Kadiri, told LEADERSHIP that about 60 million Nigerians are estimated to be living with mental illnesses currently.

She said the population need mental health services, but it is not readily available for various reasons.

Kadiri, who is also the MD/CEO, Pinnacle Medical Services, said with the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been an increasing rate of mental illnesses, adding that anxiety, depression and substance abuse are the top three that are prevalent, even among Nigerians, making the rate of depression increasing by the day.

She said, „Advocacy would help to change the narrative when it comes to mental illness in Nigeria. It is important that we normalise what people know about mental health. We need to let them know that mental health is as important as any other health related issues. The fact that people are living with mental illnesses does not mean that it is a death sentence and that mental illnesses are beatable, treatable and, of course manageable.

“So, discrimination and stigmatisation of people with mental illnesses, including their families have to end. Let us normalise mental health. Just the way we have fever, malaria, and any other non communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, we need to understand that mental illnesses are not different.

Changing the narrative is very important. While advocacy is crucial in changing the narrative, the media, caregivers and the government play a very pivotal role. Government must not only formulate policies, the policies must be implemented and executed. There is the need to put in place proper healthcare system, where services are available, accessible, and of course, affordable to everyone.

“It is paramount that mental health is being taught in the educational sector, where the curriculum can be revamped to make that happen. As for the workplace, employers must ensure that mental health activities are being carried out in the workplace. All these are the things that we need to carry out, in order to reduce the stigma, and if possible, eliminate discrimination and stigma attached to people with mental illnesses, including their families.”