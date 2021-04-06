Profile

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), fdc holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science.

Born in 1963, Alkali joined the Nigeria Police Officer in 1988 as an ASP.

He is a fellow of the National Defence College (NDC) and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Alkali attended several professional courses/workshops.

The Yobe State-born officer has held several strategic positions in the past which included: Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands, amongst others.

Until his recent appointment as acting IGP, he was DIG, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

He was ag. DIG in-charge Finance and Administration and also had a stint as Force Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alkali as CP Delta

During his time as CP Delta State, the State Police command denied that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Alkali was ever involved in a 500KVA Mikano generating plant scam as reported in an online publication of June 7, 2016 by the Sahara Reporters with the headline, “Delta State Police Commissioner Usman Baba Alkali Is Embroiled In a Scam Involving a 5000 KVA Mikano Power-Generating Plant.”

In a rejoinder by the then state police public relations officer, (PPRO), DSP Celestina Kalu, she described the publication as false, malicious and calculated attempt to tarnish the good image, integrity and impeccable character of CP Usman.

She said, “To put the facts straight, the Command never at any time had 5000KVA MIKANO generator mounted at the State Headquarters, Asaba since it moved to the present site in 2001.

“However, the command would like to intimate the reading public that a Perking 250KVA donated to the Police Command by James Ibori led administration in 2001 started malfunctioning and all efforts made by immediate past Commissioner of Police to fix the generator was to no avail as it finally packed up in 2014.

“Equally, there is no ten million naira monthly security vote meant for maintenance, being collected or made available by Delta State government to the office Commissioner of Police.”

She added that the Force Headquarters Purchasing and Tenders Board in line with the provisions of the relevant section of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 requested for the list of unserviceable items from the command and in its meeting held on Wednesday, 20th January, 2016 approved the disposal by public auction of Perking 250KVA among other unserviceable items in the command after the Board of Survey and Enquiry constituted for that purpose had done physical inspection.

Alkali As CP FCT

In July, 2016, the then FCT Commissioner of Police, the then CP Alkali Baba Usman ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) to lead a discreet investigation into the murder of Mrs. Eunice Mojisola Wale, a preacher killed in Kubwa.

The police then had said that the 40 year-old woman was murdered by unknown persons in the early hours of Saturday at Bazango Pipeline area of Kubwa.

The then police PRO, Anjuguri Manzah said: six suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder were in police custody and currently undergoing interrogation. The outcome of the investigation will be made public.”