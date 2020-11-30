By our Correspondent

Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Omale is the General Overseer of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry.

He is an Igala man who was born on 31st December 1970 in Anyigba Kogi State of Nigeria.

He started his ministry in his hometown of Anyigba, Kogi State, spreading to Kogi State University, Anyigba, before moving permanently to Abuja, while also having branches in the UK and South Africa.

He operates a television station known as Divine Hand Television (DHTV), where he broadcasts his live service.

Omale is a Graduate of Sociology from University of Abuja. In 2007 he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity from a Foreign University.

In 2016, he prophesied that the current U.S. President Donald Trump will win the 2016 Presidential Elections.

Through his ministry, he has helped and liberated the less privileged in the society, including women, children and homeless people.

The prophet who is fondly called the prophet of liberation married Pastor Mrs Deborah Omale in 2013 and they have two sons, King David and Daniel Omale.