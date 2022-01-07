Federal government through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress made so far in dry season wheat production in Gombe State.

The head of inspection team of NALDA, Umar Yuguda made the observation yesterday during assessment visit to the100 hectares dry season farming site in Papa, Nafada local government area of the state.

Yuguda said Gombe State was selected among the nine pilot states to kick-start the wheat production programme owing to the enormous agricultural potentials of the state.

“We are in Gombe to assess the level of progress made so far in wheat production, the programme which was inaugurated by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya about a month ago on Dogon Ruwa.

“We are very much satisfied with the level of progress made so far. The state government and of course the farmers are doing a great job”, he said.

He assured the state government and the farmers of NALDA’s continued support and interventions into the agricultural value chain to stimulate the economy and create wealth for the state and the nation at large.

In his response, the state commissioner of agriculture and animal husbandry, Muhammad Magaji Gettado, said the state government in collaboration with NALDA supported more than 200 farmers with all the needed inputs for the success of the programme in Papa alone.

“The state government under Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya will continue to collaborate with NALDA and any development partner that can help us unlock our potentials and improve the well-being of our people,” he added.

