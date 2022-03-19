Schools are meant to be safe spaces where pupils learn. Not just formal education but also good morals, but this is far from being the case in some Nigerian schools, LEADERSHIP Sunday can report.

Recent tragic incidents in some schools in the country now have every parent and, indeed, concerned individuals on edge as schools are turning into a courtyard of violence and death.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that infants and toddlers are flogged heavily while adolescents are bullied and, in some cases, beaten to death.

All these, and many more, have forced Nigerians to demand psychological tests for teachers and caregivers. This sad tale has further ignited a debate as to whether or not corporal punishment should be adopted as a correctional method in schools.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that although the federal government is yet to announce a policy banning corporal punishment in schools, the Nigerian Childs Right Act of 2013 (CRA) clearly forbids all forms of violence and physical assaults against every Nigerian child in every location and under any guise.

The minister of state for education, Dr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, sometime last year warned that bullying in schools would no longer be tolerated; he, however, failed to address the issue of corporal punishment in schools.

However, recent happenings in schools have resuscitated calls for its abolition. Here is a list of some victims of corporal punishments in schools.

Izuchukwu David Onwualu,

Izuchukwu is an 11-year-old JSS 1 student at St. Valerian Catholic School in Onitsha, Anambra State, who allegedly died after maltreatment by a female Basic Science teacher in the school.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the school, in an attempt to cover up the case which happened in January this year, compensated the boy’s father and told them to bury the child and forget about the case. Mr Dubem Onwualu Christopher, the deceased’s father, however, revealed that he took his son to St. Borromeo Catholic Specialist Hospital where the consultant gave them a medical report to present at the teaching hospital they were referred to. The medical report, according to him, indicated that the boy suffered a traumatic head injury.

Obinna Adeze

Obinna was a toddler who died after a teacher, one Emeka Joshua Nwogbo, gave him 31 strokes of the cane. The suspect, it was learnt, taught in a school owned by his mother. Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile, chief operating officer of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network, a human rights group, revealed that the baby who was a pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, was flogged for playing with water and getting himself wet.

Chidimma Ukachukwu

Chidinma was a 12-year-old student of a secondary school located in Awka, the Anambra state capital, who was allegedly flogged to death by her teacher for failing to do her assignment.

According to report from the school, the girl fainted after she was flogged several times by one of the female teachers. When she couldn’t get up, they rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Mrs. Uju Okeke, ordered the closure of the school with immediate effect.

Though this was not the case of teacher brutality, the death of 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki Phase 1 estate in Lagos, who died in December 2021, drew nation-wide concern after the video showing him fighting for his life trended.

Mr Oromoni, Sylvester’s father, accused five students of the school – Aslem Temile (14), Benjamin Favour (16), Michael Kashamu (15), Edward Begue (16) and Kenneth Inyang – of bullying him to death, claiming that his son named them just before he passed away.

Worried by this ugly trend, some non-governmental organisations, educationists, religious and other concern groups have stressed the need to stop teachers from meting out any punishment that can cause physical or mental trauma.

They claim the tragic incidents were the result of hiring untrained teachers.

Our correspondents gathered that only 5000 out of the 18,000 private schools operating in the nation’s capital have operational licenses. LEADERSHIP further reports that many schools in the 36 states of the federation are operating illegally.

In Kano State, analysts believe that the recent decision by the state government to withdraw operational licenses of all the 200 private primary schools for revalidation after the gruesome murder of little Hanifat is evidence of the lack of confidence in the competence of the educators to operate in the state. Hanifa was kidnapped for ransom and killed by the school proprietors after ransom was paid to him.

Worried about the trend, some experts have decried the increase in child abuse and rate of injuries inflicted on children at homes and schools in the name of punishment.

These experts in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Weekend warned that the impact of harsh corrective measures on a child could be counterproductive, even fatal.

Barrister William Esebonu Ebei, said the use of corporal punishment as a corrective tool should be abolished, as it does more harm than good on the victims.

“It affects their dignity, health, self-esteem and development. It can affect the child physically, mentally and psychologically, and it could even lead to death,” he said.

Ebei, therefore, urged the government to enforce stringent laws and prosecute any person guilty of harming a child, irrespective of the relationship between the victim and the perpetrators.

Ekama Eyu, a Guidance and Counseling expert, said even though punishment was meant to correct children, it should be in the correct measure.

She said, “One doesn’t have to beat a child to correct him or her. There are other measures like talking to the child to know the reason for the offence. At times one can even deprive the child of something he cares about.”

Eyu pointed out that the inability of most private schools to employ teachers with qualification in child care psychology has left parents with the option of registering infants in elementary schools well before they are of primary school age.

A retired headmistress, Mrs Kukanaman Ideh, argued that a lot of parents beat their children too, just that there is no recorded fatality at home.

“Yes, all those casting stones are guilty as well,” adding that some of the teachers may have mental health problems.

“The issues are actually deeper than we think. A lot of teachers could have mental health challenges, but even at that they should understand that there are stages of development when a child is growing up. For me, these toddlers have no business being in school. In fact, there are some countries where children are not admitted in schools until they are seven years of age.”

The executive director, Centre for Children’s Health, Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), Betty Abbah, called on the Nigerian government to place a total ban on corporal punishment in schools across the country.

Abbah said, “While other countries are investing in all sorts of supersonic computer age skills for their children to have a competitive edge in a fast-moving world, we can afford to regress into a savage culture that extols hitting children with bamboo sticks, pestles and horsewhip in the name of discipline, we cannot do that.”

A global health enthusiast and public health specialist, Bika Samuel, urged parents to stop leaving their toddlers with strangers in the name of caregiving.

“There is no justifiable reason for leaving a three-month-old with strangers. People should have kids when they’re ready and have the capacity and support to take care of the children.”