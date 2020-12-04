By Inneh Barth |

On 25 November, 2020, a bird said to have flown from Finland was killed by a hunter in Delta, triggering reactions among conservationists.

It became clear that the large bird of Osprey specie was migrating, as evidenced by a silver ring on its leg, with a phone number scribbled on it.

The bird perched in Ofagbe, an agrarian community in Isoko North local government area of Delta State.

According to sources within the community, a hunter brought it down while hunting for animals in the forest.

When he saw the identification tag on its leg with a phone number on it, the hunter informed fellow community members on the matter.

When the number was called, a Finnish answered the call, pleading that the bird should be preserved in a mortuary. According to community sources, the respondent noted that he would be coming from Finland with his team for the bird. The source added that the bird had already been embalmed by the community awaiting them.

However, according to reports, the winter temperature in parts of Europe has been averaging between -4°C and –2°C for some days now and it’s expected to last throughout December, January, February and March in the Scandinavian countries.

As a result of the cold weather in many European countries at this time of the year, birds do migrate to distant lands, especially to Africa where they could get warm weather for survival as the harmattan or hot season sets on the continent.

According to avian researchers, bird migration is natural as migratory birds fly hundreds and thousands of kilometres to find the best ecological conditions and habitats for feeding, breeding and raising their young ones.

Thousands of the birds do return to their natural habitat where they were born when favorable weather returns, running a continuous cycle year after year.

However, the concept of bird migration has not been fully understood by Africans as some attach sinister motives to seeing strange birds in communities, making migrant birds vulnerable in many African countries.

In Nigeria, conservationists working with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have been trying to drive awareness in local communities, collaborating with traditional rulers on the need to protect migrant birds.

Mr. Stephen Aina of the Specie Conservation Desk in NCF said in recent years, the foundation had recorded similar killing of Osprey birds in Ogun and Kogi states.

He said the Osprey is among the endangered specie of birds migrating to Africa because it is not usually found in the continent.

“People kill them for fetish reasons, especially due to the ring usually attached to the birds and not necessarily because they want to eat them or do any other thing with them. When people see the ring, they think they’re being sent to attack the community or as an ominous sign,” he said.

Aina said researchers and bird conservationists often attach rings to migratory birds for population census purposes.

“When the birds return to base, researchers tracking the bird population would go to the wild to re-sight them, do a count to estimate the probability of re-sighting such birds in the future when they do migrate,” he said.

When asked what a researcher would likely do with a dead bird, he replied: “Maybe he’s coming to Nigeria to take the DNA sample of the bird and retrieve the ring. But it is almost impossible to take the bird back due to the Covid-19 situation now. But he could take the measurement of the bird and its DNA sample for the purpose of research.”

Aina, who decried the deliberate killing of migrant birds in the country, called for more awareness among the Nigerian public to sensitise citizens against killing of tagged animals for mystical reasons.

“The bird could be of significant research interest to the country. The series of deliberate killing of tagged Osprey highlights the need for more awareness to detach mysticism from animals with tags,” he said.

It would be recalled that in February this year, a similar incident happened in Delta State where a West African manatee was dragged down the street in a horrific manner and killed by some youths.

The development which attracted the reaction of the Minister of State for Environment, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, who vowed to investigate the matter following a trending video, was described by many as distressing and horrific.

A captured manatee was dragged on bare ground to a cruel fate by some youths.

The Delta State government had also reacted and described the development as inhuman, saying anyone caught killing such animals would be jailed.

“We condemn in its entirety the inhuman act of the unidentified youths whose actions have become an embarrassment to the state.

“The state government seriously frowns at the action of these youths which negates the Bonn Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

“The government hereby warns that anyone caught hunting protective animals within the state will be arrested and prosecuted in line with relevant laws of the land.” the government said.