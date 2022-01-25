For more than a decade, the security challenge in Nigeria has festered. Political leaders appear to be running out of ideas on how to address the situation which continues to deteriorate.

From Maiduguri to Yobe, Sokoto to Zamfara, Katsina to Kaduna, Niger to Plateau, Ekiti to Ogun, Rivers to Bayelsa, Imo to Ebonyi, Anambra to Enugu, it is like the country is at war with itself.

However, in a bid to find a solution to the security concern, a summit was recently convened by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa. The summit had in attendance all socio-cultural groups in the country, including notable personalities such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Niger Delta activist, Ankio Briggs and elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai.

Setting the tone of the meeting, founder of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who is also a clergyman with Methodist Church, said the country must find peace or perish.

He said, “I fear for a country that will have to grapple with these untamed energies in the next five to 10 years. And that fear comes from the fact that these able-bodied young men are veritable tools in the hands of agitators and non-state actors. What is the value of life to a young man who sees no future in the horizon and no light at the end of the long- dark.”

He however called for the unbundling of the barriers to peace and security in Nigeria.

“We must agree to a joint declaration, adopted on the 19th Day of October, 2021; to collaborate in addressing the escalating conflict affecting common existence, and engender social cohesion, sustainable peace and security of lives and property.”

Onuoha who recalled that the expanded retreat was a sequel to the earlier meeting in DC, said, the hope is that the “results and next steps from this meeting will reflect on a grander scale, our resolve and determination to focus on, and together fight the existential challenge facing us all.”

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, also underscored the need for unity, adding “One thing we have in common is that we have Nigeria.”

The former head of state backed the call for state police, adding that it must be legislated before the 2023 general elections. He added that security starts locally and must be addressed locally through the state police.

“It matters a lot because the state governor is the chief security officer of the state but what instrument does he ha s to protect the people?”

He added, “No group can dominate another without the agreement of another. We have a danger ahead because a group may spring up in the future that will be worse than Boko Haram and bandits, haven study their activities,” Obasanjo said, adding that the Boko Haram crisis won’t fizzle out in as much as the Nigerian government did not use the stick and carrot approach.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III lamented how insecurity has ravaged many parts of the country and wondered where they (leaders) have gone wrong.

The Sultan said, “Peace is very important. Without peace, you can’t even worship God. You cannot love God if you don’t love your neighbor because God created him. We find people killings themselves. We must go back to the holy books and work according to those books.

“Stop laying blames. We must not politicise insecurity. There is hunger in the land. A hungry man is an angry man,” the Sultan added.

While, the president of Global Peace Foundation, James P. Flynn said the country can only solve its problem together as one family under God, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president, Dr Olasupo Ayokunle, represented by ArchBishop John Praise Daniel, said the government which has the power of implemention should step up it’s activities towards ensuring security across the country.

Also, while 96-year-old elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai noted that implementation of resolutions after meetings should be taken seriously, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark, who was represented, said Nigerians must keep demanding better standard of living from government.

Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, who was represented by Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, said the disrespect for traditional worshipers is behind Nigeria’s woes.

Also, the chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Chief Audu Ogbe said what set the younger generation on fire is joblessness and poor economy.

The secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, Amb Okey Emuche, said they have a country but don’t have a nation.

On her part, Niger Delta activist Ankio Briggs said as for the changes Nigeria desires to be achieved, the 1999 constitution needs to be looked at again.

The director of publication, Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed noted that every part of the country has a problem.

Also, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi said there is a long-time problem when people talk about revenue sharing and the constitution.

Rising from their meeting, they called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to as a matter of urgency convene a national reconciliatory conference to address numerous challenges including the insecurity issues.

“As a matter of urgency, the government should convene a national reconciliatory conference to address the underlying issues of our challenges and hateful statements/agenda that successive governments have ignored to address; this convening should be organised in order to quell the mistrust-fuelled agitations and crisis before the entity called Nigeria collapses,” the report said.

“We emphatically call for the cessation of incitement, misrepresentation and distortion of the image of the other and of the neighbour. Instead, we must draw upon our religious traditions, and our understanding of what is best for our people,” the leaders said adding that government must act sincerely as an unbiased arbiter to address insecurity headlong adding that the high prevalence of violent crisis, kidnapping, and fatal attacks in Nigeria are driven largely by social Injustice and a failed economy.

“The Church, the Mosque, and traditional worshippers must as a matter of morality, step up to the responsibility of contributing to the collective reengineering and moral rearmament urgently needed to salvage our nation, in fulfilling their roles as religious leaders and pulpit managers.

“The 1999 Constitution does not embody the principles of justice, fairness and equality, on which every democracy is founded. Thus, it does not fully protect the rights and interests of Nigeria’s diverse constituencies. We call on the Government to begin a process of constitutional review, amend and rework the constitution, drawing on our previous constitutions, amongst other things, to synchronize/harmonize the laudable principles they embody. This will ensure, not one-off solutions, but lasting change.

“Government at all levels must revisit and show sincere effort at understanding the core issues of dissidence and self-determination in Nigeria, rather than incarceration, bullets and counter-attacks as government response to agitations and unrest,” the leaders said, adding that, “even in our divergence, there exists an area of convergence; we therefore commit to keeping the conversation room open for further dialogue so as to address and resolve the common challenge that is deepening this divide.”

With the calibre of people and associations that attended the meeting, many expected the federal government would quickly act on the recommendations.

Although LEADERSHIP checks reveal that resolutions of the Inclusive Dialogue Retreat held in Abuja are yet to be implemented by the government, it would be too soon to rule out government’s disposition towards acting on their report.