By OSASU Igbinedion

As the Women’s History Month comes to an end, one can’t help but reflect on a list of phenomenal women who paved the way for me to be heard, to be seen and even to be “regarded”. When one flips through the pages of history, one is typically overwhelmed by a mix of emotions; in some stories the glaring under-representation of women in noticed while in some other stories there is the deliberate misrepresentation of women.

In the former, one struggles to attribute women’s underrepresentation to the restricted roles made available to the female gender back in the day — which justifiably could have disabled them from carving their names in the sands of time as inventors, thought leaders, and so on. But then, the brain scrambles to make sense of the deliberate misrepresentation of women from time immemorial till date.

More often than not, I find myself repeating to my employees, “The story will forever glorify the hunter as long as the hunted doesn’t have a voice”. As a digital first pan-African news network, we’ve taken up the enormous responsibility of becoming Africa’s own storyteller. I impress upon the minds of my employees the need for Africa to tell its own stories in order to gain true independence. This same philosophy applies to the liberation of my women-folk.

While carrying out preliminary research for a keynote address, I was asked to deliver as one of the activities commemorating women’s history month, I realised my knowledge of key female inventors was limited. I immediately searched through Google and was impressed by how accessible the information was but equally disappointed in myself for not thinking to access such information sooner than later.

During my preliminary research I found a list of female pioneers who created the foundation for the discovery of key technological inventions we utilise today. From GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (Heady Lamarr) to disposable diapers (Marion Donovan) and Space bumpers (Jeanne L. Crews); women have always been at the forefront as innovators and pioneers of their respective fields.

So why then are our successes not told as loudly as our male counterparts or even told at all? For example, did you know a woman, Grace Hopper, invented the first computer compiler essentially teaching computers how to “talk”? The compiler translated written language into computer code. Later on, in 1959, Hopper and her team developed Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL), one of the first modern programming languages.

Did you know a woman, Marie Van Brittan Brown (an African American), invented the first home security telecommunication system? Brown created a system of four peep holes and a movable camera that connected wirelessly to a monitor. A two-way microphone system allowed her to have conversations with people outside her house from the comfort of her bedroom. Brown’s idea became the groundwork for all modern home security systems today.

Did you know a woman, Stephanie Kwolek, invented the Kevlar in 1964? Five times stronger than steel, Kevlar has since been used for everything from boots for fire fighters to spacecraft parts, and even bulletproof body armour. Did you know a woman, Jeanne L. Crews, invented the “Space bumper” that protects satellites and manned craft from space debris and meteorites? Did you know Patricia Bath (an African American woman) invented Laserphaco Probe in 1981 that quickly and painlessly uses a laser to dissolve cataracts in the eye, saving millions of people from going blind every year.

Did you know a woman, Mary Sherman Morgan, invented Hydyne, which propelled the Jupiter rocket thereby placing America’s first satellite, Explorer 1, into orbit? Did you know a woman, Mary Anderson, created windshield wipers? Josephine Cochrane invented the dishwasher. Margaret E. Knight invented the paper bag. Jeanne Villepreux-Power invented the Aquarium, Katharine Blodgett invented “invisible glass”, Sarah Breedlove (aka Madam C. J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire in the United States) invented a solution to hair loss and scalp diseases for her fellow African American women.

Did you know these laudable inventions were achieved by all women? I bet just like me you weren’t taught this in history class neither did you hear it in the media nor discuss it over dinner and wine with friends. I strongly believe we all have a role to play in fostering a just and equal society for everyone therefore we cannot afford to be passive in our learning and activism.

The underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women is still evident in society today and as much as I would like to point fingers to the absence of women’s history in our school curriculums, which is valid, we — men and women alike- must be proactive in acquiring knowledge that ensures the stories and achievements of women are accurately told.

As a media practitioner, chief executive officer and founder of TOS TV NETWORK— a start-up pan-African digital news station and the host of two popular talk shows, The Osasu Show and The Weekend Show, I see firsthand that women still find it difficult to blow their trumpets. During interviews, I can’t help but take notice of how women shy away from singing their praises while their male counterparts consistently speak beyond their allotted time frame.

I partly blame society for this because it has conditioned women never to be “too much”. Don’t speak too much. Don’t eat too much. Don’t work too much. Don’t do too much. Don’t aspire too much. Because “too much” is the antidote for fear and self-doubt which society has used to kill the confidence of competent women as well as the testosterone that invokes insecurity in every lily-livered man.

Well Ladies, I love to break it to you. The time is now to do too much, to say too much, to be too much, because “too much” is needed for our survival in this day and time. The same way you can’t light a candle and put it under the table is the same way we are no longer allowed to hide our talent and innovations. We are no longer allowed to be quiet about our achievements and term it, modesty.

We need to be comfortable screaming “I’m the greatest” from the top of any stage or mountain because no one will do it for us even if they know we are. My life motto for the past three years has been to “do more” even when I feel I’ve done enough. I push myself to new limits. I don’t take no for an answer. I’m stubborn about my dreams and goals. I do not relent in pursuit of greater achievements than yesterday.

Yes, I go through my own set of challenges, life can get very tough I know but listen to me, you have all it takes because you are made woman, therefore you are made tougher than any battle you will face. We must acknowledge the fact that it is a struggle being female; compounded with being African due to cultural expectations. Nonetheless, the pioneers aforementioned experienced equal if not worse struggles and turned out as success stories. So, we have all it takes within us to succeed, no excuses just results.

Like Madam C.J. Walker, like Mary Anderson, like Sara Blakey (CEO, SPANX), Like Oprah Winfrey, like Mo Abudu (Ebonylife TV), like Osai Ojigho (Amnesty International), like Amina Mohammed (UN Deputy Secretary General), like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (DG of the World Trade Organisation), like ME, Chief Osasu Igbinedion (CEO, TOS TV NETWORK), you too can do “too much”, simply because you deserve so much! You deserve to have all that you can fathom, all that your heart desires, all that you work hard for.

Keep investing in your spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, and financial wellbeing. Keep growing, keep inventing, keep breaking cement ceilings, keep defying cultural stereotypes, all in the face of stiff opposition. work hard, work smart, pray consistently. the world is yours to dominate… and always remember to do too much!

In that spirit, as an example, I strived to excel in many areas as the Nne Odum 1 (Mother of Lions) of Isiala Ukwu Mbato Autonomous Community of Obingwa LGA, the chief executive officer of TOS TV NETWORK, a digital first pan African news station, executive director of TOS Foundation, an NGO focused on the empowerment of underprivileged women and children, and CEO of LEZEANOO SERVICES LTD, a stevedoring and downstream oil and gas firm, and I urge women to rise to societal challenge by doing much. It is imperative that women get this inspiration and strive to do more for the society and improve themselves for their good and the good of all.

–Chief Osasu Igbinedion, is the Nne Odum 1 (Mother of Lions) of Isiala Ukwu Mbato Autonomous Community and chief executive officer of TOS TV NETWORK, a digital first panAfrican news station