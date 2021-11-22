With the increasing rate of unemployment in the country, Whiskey Mistress Lounge has promised to be the next destination in Abuja through which most job-seekers can be engaged meaningfully.

The lounge will employ not less than 40 Nigerians when it begins operations.

The facility which is set to open soon is currently undergoing construction, creating one of a kind architectural design that will boost a great ambiance and amazing views.

“The view from the lounge will be breathtaking from seeing all the lights around the city, buildings like Transcorp Hilton, National Assembly, Central Church, Church Gate, and of course the beautiful skyline,” Isi Adeeko said.

Whiskey Mistress will be run by hospitality genius, Constantine Madi, of hustle and bustle Abuja alongside business mogul, Adenike Isi Adeeko, who is also the brain behind Tiki Cultures and Donkey technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview, Adeeko stated that “with “Whiskey Mistress” we are again setting the pace in terms of bringing innovation and satisfaction in the lounge business, it will be nothing like nightlife has seen.”