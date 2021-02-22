White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a transnational threat that must be fought with global coordinated action, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

“These and other groups have exploited the pandemic to boost their ranks through social polarization, political and cultural manipulation,’’ he told the UN Human Rights Council.

The COVID-19 crisis deepens the divide between those who are privileged and those who are marginalized, Guterres said.

He also criticised that some governments are using the pandemic as an excuse to crush dissent.

“We are seeing a vicious circle of violations’’ amid the pandemic, Guterres said. NAN