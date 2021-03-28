By Dr. D.K Olukoya

Unfortunately the words of scriptures have come to pass again ‘my people perish for lack of knowledge’, Incase you don’t know. And Jesus said ‘you shall know the truth, it is the truth that you know that shall set you free’.

Truth is very powerful, but truth is useless to you when you don’t know it.

When a child follows other conceptions that were lost, it can affect the child. That child can be insecure with the fear of death, that child may start to lack confidence. The child may become over-serious, always trying and trying to over-achieve. That is the consequence you can notice.

When a mother has inordinate fear of delivery, when that child is born; he could have fear or insecurity. That child, if she’s a female child; she may also have the fear of child birth.

When there is fighting in the home during pregnancy, that child may be born being nervous with fear, he could become asthmatic.

When a child is born but before the child is born, the father dies or the father leaves the home, experience have shown that such children are always having the fear of born guilty, they have deep rooted anger, and they sometimes get very depressed or get very very rebellious.

These are things that happen to people, but when you don’t take it back to where it starts from; you will pray and pray and pray but it will be surface prayers.

May be the mother loses a loved one while she is pregnant and therefore she is consumed with grief, if the mother does not shake herself out of that grief; when that child is born, the child may be experiencing deep sadness, a melancholic spirit, depression, having the wish to die, fear of death and loneliness. All these things have effects.

When a person’s pregnancy is sustained by dark powers, a woman was miscarrying the pregnancy and so; they did some magic or whatever to keep the child in place, the child may be born alright; but that child will suffer constant spiritual attacks from the forces that kept the child at that time.

When a child is born after repeated attempt to abort that child, and that child refuse to be aborted and is born, the children grows up and be aggressive and have terrible hatred for any form of opposition.

If the mother during pregnancy was smoking and drinking, the child may be born with severe anxiety problems. Mother consumes alcohol, because more of the chemical effects will be absolved by the baby into the body and cause serious problems to the child when that child grows up.

The child may now be born and bacons a drunkard, and finds it so difficult to break away from alcoholism.

I read the story of a child that was born, and that baby cried continuously to the point that doctors couldn’t arrest the situation even as the couldn’t dictate what was wrong with the baby. This continued untill someone who knew the baby’s as a drunk opened up.

The person said ‘can we try something, though it is crazy but can we try it. Put a drop of alcohol in the mouth of this baby’. They put a drop of alcohol in the mouth of this baby, the baby smiled and immediately stopped crying.

So the baby has been getting dozed with alcohol in the womb. The baby is out now and she can’t find any alcohol, and starts crying.

Sometimes, when delivery is very painful, or there is a breach in the delivery process; the child may have problem with learning and anger.

When a child is born with a cord around the neck, the child may be born and having speech problems, may be born talking to people carelessly, the child may be behaving like a criminal, plenty of anti social behaviours; because of that cord that was tied around the neck.

Have this in mind, all manner of conceptions that happens out of wedlock are characterised and surrounded with troubles, and so should be avoided at all cost. It’s a fact that when somebody is conceived in anger or rape, when that child is born; there will be fear of abandonment, there may be sexual perversion in the life of such a child.

When a child comes at the wrong time in the parent’s life, that child may grow up having marital difficulties, poverty and all kinds of inconveniences. When a child is abandoned by both parents, then such a child will be enmeshed or automatically be enshrouded in poverty and deep sense of loneliness.

When a child is not wanted at all, but born anyway; there will be rebellion, identity crisis and always quarreling and fighting with people.

Bottomline:These are examples of what happens, and this is why we are praying that the Lord Jesus should walk back into the womb and cause great deliverance to happen.

It is time to pray too, that the Lord should show us beneficial womb secrets, that will move our lives to the next level.

So many things happen in the womb that affects people’s real life and this is why we are praying these secrets revealing prayers.

I want to encourage you to continue the prayers, and if you do have revelations that you don’t understand; write as some people have been writing, and I have been explaining to them what it means. Since the commencement of these series , people have been having all kinds of destiny turn around revelations and they are inturn, receiving unimaginable breakthroughs.

Prayer Rain: My Father, walk back to my childhood; and deliver my life in the name of Jesus! Blood of Jesus, arise in your cleansing power; wash my root in the name of Jesus!

Where is the Lord God of Elijah, walk back into my childhood; correct my foundation in the name of Jesus! Every evil effect of anything I have swallowed or eaten as a child, die in the name of Jesus!

Any seed of wickedness planted in my childhood, Holy Ghost Fire; destroy them in the name of Jesus! Powers planted in my childhood to trouble my future, die in the name of Jesus! This next prayers requires violence and serious aggression: Any dark covenant with my place of birth, break in the name of Jesus! Poison of darkness in my foundation, dry up; die in the name of Jesus!

Powers fighting me from my childhood days, your time is up; die in the name of Jesus!

Handwriting of the wicked, polluting my childhood, blood of Jesus; wipe them away in the name of Jesus! Prayers for sisters: Powers that fought the childhood of my mother and they are now fighting me, die in the name of Jesus!

PRAYERS FOR BROTHERS:

Powers that fought the childhood of my father and are now fighting me, die in the name of Jesus! Powers that fought the childhood of my parents, and they now fighting me, your time is up; die in the name of Jesus!

Raise up your two hand to the heavenlies now, and shout this prayer loud and clear. Even if you don’t understand the prayers, shout it loud and clear. Powers using the grave yard to imprison my destiny, you’re a liar; die in the name of Jesus!

Powers of the wicked, waiting to disgrace me at the junction of breakthroughs, you’re a liar; die in the name of Jesus!

Powers that snatched the garment of glory of my parents, you cannot snatch my glory; die in the name of Jesus!Strange powers performing strange things against me, your time is up; die in the name of Jesus!