Weak minds rarely possess big ambitions and often loses faith and hope to carry on big responsibilities. On the other hand, strong minds refuses to give up because of their strength, resilience, scepter-like straightness and warrior-like bravery. Mustafa Muhammad Inuwa is an embodiment of strong mindedness, focus and confidence. A critical attribute that differentiate him from your everyday politician is his high rare ability to believe in himself and his relentlessness when in pursuit of his beliefs and ambitions.

Truth is not what is believed by crowds or what is repeatedly told by the social or main stream media. Most of that is mere politics. One thing observable and admirable about him is his amazing ability to ignore the junk hurled at his person to distract him while discouraging the public away from him. Talk about the oldest political trick in the book. His penchant for saying things as they are and for ignoring the naysayers despite the campaign of columny against him is overwhelming. His constant reminder to his teeming supporters that it’s only the ripe fruit that attracts attention only confirm not only his self-confidence but his insistence on doing things the right away. He is one politician I know who believe one doesn’t need to pull somebody down to go up.

So, why all the hate and campaign of calumny against Mustapha Inuwa? To students of politics, a politician is only as good as the bad he’s painted by his opponents. Any politician that’s not a target of smear campaign is as inconsequential as could be. Smear campaign is only a solution when and where there’s nothing to use to stop a political moving train like him. The elementary idea of smear campaign is to deceive the gullible by working on their psychology to stop them voting for the candidates their minds latched onto. This should make lots of sense as, often in politics as in business, people try to manipulate and have the public see things in only one way…their way! Called it mind games if you wish.

For these reasons, weak business and political rivals manufacture facts about others products or candidates to create wrong impressions and perceptions that may lower the value of strong rivals to balance the deficits of their ill-preparedness, public acceptability and marketability. This is why politics requires the best brains either as a contended or a decider. Perhaps, the efficacy of this trick is what make Nigeria’s political terrain some sort of a garbage bin for worse brains in the land. An empty-headed politician could easily pass for the best because of his ability to create a wrong impression about other more serious and better prepared contenders. All it takes is some android phones and weekly data allowance to send to the garbage bin the best brain in the crowd of contenders. Smear campaign is an entire department in Nigeria’s school of politics and one is safer by passing through this school before becoming a contender or a decider.

To most Nigerians fake news is only fake when it’s in conflict with their views or aspirations. Ditto, hate speech is not hate speech only when it targets those who they don’t like in as similar manner as injustice appears to them as injustice only when they are not the beneficiaries of it. Thats just how things works in this climes. There are people hellbent on destroying Mustapha Inuwa because they believe, and rightly so, that he’s the only huddle they have to cross to achieve their ambitions. It’s the reason why he’s not only always in the news but why he’s always the news. Junk tabloids smile to the banks when they use his name to raise their sales. Social media platforms improve their followerships using his name as a bait. Common! Who could miss this kindergarten trick but one who has more brain in his fingertip than in his brain?

These benighted crew are afraid of Mustapha Inuwa that is why their one point agenda is to malign his image. He’s what “grandmas” describes as “nightmare bedtime stories.” They are creating tales and are attributing it to the person of Mustapha yet, nobody is courageous enough to write a petition about him and submit to the relevant agencies vested with the powers to investigate and prosecute offenders. If today the hoax is not about him being in the EFCC net, tomorrow he is decamping from one party to another. The determination to create chaos in the public to check his towering presence in the contest could not be missed from 1000 miles away by a blind person.

The beautiful thing, determined as they are, they are yet to understand the man Mustapha Inuwa or the kind of resilient stuff he’s made of. The more they hit, the stronger he become hence, making their task more energy sapping and worthless that it’s highly likely they will arrive at the venue of the election breathless and panting only to see him walking through the goal post with dignified gentle steps and with his name intact. Mustapha’s patience, perseverance and loyalty to the party and Governor Massri remains unshaken despite concentrated effort to destroy this part of resume. That’s he’s already a 3x SGS in Katsina State is enough to tell one how good, reliable and good person he is unless, of course, if one is going to be equally stupid to believe all the leaders he served as SGS at different times are bad judges of human character. Let me summarize and close with this bad story for his traduces. Mustapha Inuwa is not one to be afraid to do the right thing regardless of time, season or situation. Learn this by heart and improve your peace of mind.