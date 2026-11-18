Pastor Adekunle Kunle Areogun is a Nigerian minister and corporate executive who has become a central figure in the leadership dispute at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

Areogun came into the spotlight after a December 2021 video in which the church’s late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, identified him as his preferred successor.

In the recording, Odukoya said Areogun should lead the church in the event of his death or incapacitation, while assigning his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the role of administrative assistant to the incoming leader and head of the youth church.

The recording was released by the church’s Board of Trustees on November 17, 2026, amid its dispute with Jimmy over his removal as Senior Pastor.

Outside the pulpit, Areogun has a background in engineering, business development and the oil and gas industry.

His professional profile identifies him as the Managing Director of Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited, where he previously served as Business Development Manager.

His earlier work experience includes positions at Transcoastal Marine Limited and Sirpi Alusteel Construction Nigeria Limited.

Areogun has also been associated with The Fountain of Life Church, where he has preached at its Lagos headquarters.

In the December 2021 recording, Taiwo Odukoya explained that he was stating his succession preference because a section of the church’s constitution was undergoing review.

The trustees said the recording was not presented during the succession process that led to Jimmy’s appointment in September 2023. They said they only became aware of it in December 2025.

Following its release, the trustees reaffirmed their decision to withdraw recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor and appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader.

However, Jimmy and the church’s opposing leadership faction have rejected the removal, describing it as constitutionally invalid.

Although Areogun was named as Taiwo Odukoya’s preferred successor in the recording, the trustees have not announced his formal appointment as Senior Pastor. His position in the ongoing leadership transition therefore remains a matter requiring clarification.