Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have opened a four-day workshop on strengthening epidemic preparedness among health workers in Kebbi State.

At the opening ceremony, NCDC deputy director for international health regulation, Dr Oyeladun Okunromade, said the workshop was aimed at planning how best each state including Kebbi can develop a mechanism to tackle the outbreak of any disease in the rural or urban areas.

She said that there had been outbreaks of some diseases in some states in the country, which include Kebbi State, and there was a need to put mechanism in place to make sure such outbreaks are controlled right from the state before it spreads to other places in the country.