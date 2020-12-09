PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has committed to work with Nigeria to leverage the Polio legacy in revitalizing Primary Health Care (PHC) for mothers and children.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi, said in order to make this work better, the Organisation has already commenced key reform.

According to him, these reforms will be implemented through the Triple Billion Goal of the GPW13 and the CCSIII which are clearly aligned to the NSHDPII to support Nigeria priorities of primary healthcare and health financing as clear accelerators within the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Wellbeing for All.

In his words “Within our mandate, therefore, the WHO is deploying innovations in implementing unique global and country specific health observatories that bring together big data in all aspects of the health sector to support real-time planning and evidence-based implementation.

“With the priority placed on Nigeria by the WHO, Nigeria has already been designated as one of the eight (8) collaborative centers in Africa and so will significantly benefit the health sector in preparing for future stock-taking exercises.”

Mulombo, who acknowledged that this year was uncommon considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however noted that the current situation has also thrown up unique opportunities which the ministry of health can be seen to be leveraging on for the improvement of the health sector.

On its part, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), said that improving Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery in the country could avert up to 3.1 million under 5 deaths over the next 10 years.

The Agency also said that for Nigeria to be on the path to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), public funding for Primary Health Care (PHC) must expand, while reliance on out-of-pocket expenditure must decline.

UHC means ensuring that all people have access to needed health services, including prevention, promotion, treatment, rehabilitation and palliation of sufficient quality to be effective while also ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardship.

Regretting that 77 per cent of total health spending in the country was out-of-pocket, the Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer (ED/CEO), NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said for Nigeria to achieve UHC, out-of-pocket expenditure must decline to 30-40 per cent.

He added that 4-5% of GDP and 90% insurance was required to achieve UHC.

Speaking further, the ED said “An additional 2.05 million under 5 deaths and an additional 1.03 million neonatal could be averted over the next 10 years if the optimal scale-up of PHC was implemented.

“This represents a significant leap from the projected 69,819 lives saved if things remain the same.

“With an ambitious scale-up of PHC, a total of 110,540 additional women could be saved over the course of 10 years reflecting improvements in health systems delivery – a 92% improvement in the current projection. This is compared with a projected 9,561 lives saved if PHC delivery remains the same.

“This benefit is in additional to the potential impact of the deaths averted is significant when you consider the “multiplier effect” of a single maternal death on the household and negative implications for child survival.”