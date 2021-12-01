The World Health Organization called Tuesday for countries to keep calm and take “rational” measures in response to the new coronavirus strain Omicron.

“We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to countries.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant was already in the Netherlands when South Africa alerted the World Health Organization about it last week, Dutch health authorities said.

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged – but that has not stopped wary nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa. Those moves have been criticised by South Africa and the WHO has urged against them, noting their limited effect.

The Omicron variant has not yet been detected in the United States even as 226 cases have been identified in 20 other countries, Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief infectious disease scientist in the US government, said on Tuesday.

It will take investigators two to four weeks to evaluate the new strain of the virus which exhibits an “unusual constellation of changes” in its “mutational profile”, Fauci told reporters in a White House briefing.

“It suggests strongly that there’s increased transmission compared with the original pandemic virus,” Fauci said, adding scientists do not yet know whether Omicron causes more severe illness

Meanwhile Spain detected a second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expects to confirm another two by the end of the week, while Basque authorities said they planned to declare a health emergency amid a rapidly rising caseload.

In Madrid, a 61-year-old woman who returned to Spain from South Africa via Amsterdam tested positive for the variant first isolated in South Africa that scientists fear may evade vaccines.