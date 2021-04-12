BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A former presidential spokesperson, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has raised the alarm on why the 2023 elections may not take place, pointing at insecurity, agitations for balkanisation of the country and ethno-religious crises as threats to the exercise.

Okupe, therefore, tasked political leaders in the country irrespective of party affiliations to unite in finding solutions to the problem of insecurity bedeviling the country.

Okupe, in a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, said addressing the menace along with agitations for self-rule and ethno-religious crises ahead of 2023 general elections was imperative.

According to him, 2023 may be a mirage if the three interwoven problems are not immediately and holistically addressed by those in positions of authority.

He specifically urged the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the blame game regarding the problems and rescue the nation from the precipice.

The statement entitled ‘2023 Under Threat’ reads in part: “There are serious and very visible indications within the polity that 2023 general elections may be a grand political illusion.

“Our collective national aspiration for a political process that will lead to scheduled elections in 2023 has come under a very serious and compelling threat due to the prevalence of some three major troubling issues within our polity which are:increasing and widespread national insecurity, growing agitations for self-rule, and pervasive and palpable intra-ethnic hatred.

“The above factors have attained very significant and commanding stature in our polity such that they have now assumed preeminence over all other national concerns.

“Governments, political leaders, stakeholders, traditional institutions and well-meaning Nigerians must at this point in time stop everything else and pay due and urgent attention to finding quick solutions to these pressing issues before the consequences of failure to address them consume the entire nation.

“In particular, the political class through the two major political parties, the APC and PDP, must stop playing the ostrich game and begin to act responsibly by taking the front line position in finding solutions to the intricate national problems.

“Government must resist the temptation to dismiss agitators for self rule as troublemakers or rabble rousers.

“The division or schism in our nation runs far deeper than what is observable at the surface. And the deployment of violent forces against our own citizens must be ruled out completely as a management option.

“We need at this stage to avoid further deaths, killings and bloodshed. Any action or inaction that can lead to civil war must be cautiously and consciously avoided.”

Okupe advocated the application of technology and all other available resources in the effort to stop banditry and kidnapping.

“Government and the good people of this country must do everything possible to prevent a descent into anarchy, chaos and socio political instability,” Okupe said.