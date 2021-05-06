BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said the freed 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka, Kaduna, were undergoing debriefing, medical checks, psychological evaluation and basic rehabilitation, hence they could not be handed over to their families on Thursday as arlier planned.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in statement Thursday evening, explained that efforts were on to ensure that all the 27 students are in a satisfactory physical and mental state before they are handed over to their families.

Aruwan said if the first phase of checks is as successful as anticipated, the students will rejoin their families on Friday.

The statement, however, appealed to the students’ families, friends and the public to understand the plight of the students especially considering their difficult experience over the last seven weeks.

“Following the release yesterday (Wednesday) of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, the Kaduna State Government has received enquiries as to when the students will rejoin their families.

“The Kaduna State government wishes to inform citizens that the released students are currently undergoing debriefing, medical checks, psychological evaluation and basic rehabilitation. As such they will not be released to their families today, Thursday 6th May 2021”

“Efforts are on to ensure that all 27 students are in a satisfactory physical and mental state before they are handed over to their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government, therefore, appeals to families, friends and the general public to understand the plight of the students especially considering their difficult experience over the last seven weeks.

“If the first phase of checks is as successful as anticipated, the students will rejoin their families tomorrow, Friday 7th May 2021, and the media will be notified ahead of this,” Aruwan said.