African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people and effectively strengthens institutions which encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups, President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, have declared.

The two leaders spoke yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at a meeting between both leaders at the headquarters of the African Union (AU).

President Buhari in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, commended the efforts of the prime minister in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

He said, “You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make a desired impact, especially in maintaining peace.”

Buhari urged the Ethiopian leader to remain focused on keeping the country together, in spite of the difficulties, assuring him that Nigeria would continue to support efforts at peaceful co-existence and unity in Ethiopia.

The Nigerian leader said Ahmed had provided strong leadership for the country and encouraged him to sustain the good work in ensuring even development.

In his remarks, Ahmed thanked Buhari for his support over the years on national and personal endeavours, particularly in encouraging unity and stability in Ethiopia.

Ahmed said the African continent had been slow in growth due to conflicts, adding that the larger economies, like Nigeria and Ethiopia, should provide the leadership that will deepen progress and prosperity on the continent.

The prime minister said the resurgence of coups on the continent could further weaken institutions and reverse the gains of democracy and appreciated President Buhari for his position on zero tolerance for military interference in governance.

Ahmed said collective and visionary leadership would move Africa forward.