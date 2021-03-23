BY ANKELI EMMANUEL,

Ahead of the March 27, local government election in Sokoto State, governor of Sokoto State Amimu Waziri Tambuwal has given reasons why the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) decided to boycott the election.

Tambuwal who spoke, weekend, in Gwadabawa local government area during the flag off campaign of Sokoto East senatorial district ahead of the election, divulged that APC took that decision to avoid impending shame from the unavoidable defeat that awaits it.

According to Tambuwal, the APC is already at the verge of collapsing because it has lost flavour, relevance and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians.

Before receiving over 5000 members of the APC who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the rally ground, Tambuwal said, “Every single Nigerian knows why the party (APC) is boycotting the forthcoming local government election in Sokoto State. The reason is very simple. The APC has lost relevance in Nigeria and will continue to be unpopular until Nigerians vote them out of power soonest”.

While noting that Nigeria like never before is faced with a very disturbing degree of insecurity, Tambuwal appealed to all and sundry to see security as their business.

Tambuwal said his government has donated over 100 utility vehicles and additional 50 motorcycles to security agencies in the state.

He also admonished Nigerians to continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols as advised by medical experts as according to him the pandemic is still with us.