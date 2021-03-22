ADVERTISEMENT
BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto
Ahead of the March 27th local government election in Sokoto State, governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal has given reasons why the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) opted for a boycott.
Tambuwal who spoke at the weekend in Gwadabawa local government during the flag off campaign of Sokoto East Senatorial District ahead of the election, divulged that APC took that decision to avoid impending shame from the unavoidable defeat that awaits them.
According to Tambuwal, there is no gain saying the APC is already at the verge of collapsing, hence it has lost flavour, relevance and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians.
Before receiving over 5000 members of the APC who defected to the PDP at the rally ground, Tambuwal said, “Every single Nigerian knows why the party (APC) is boyccoting the forth coming local government election in Sokoto State. The reason is very simple. The APC has lost relevance in Nigeria and will continue to be unpopular until Nigerians votes them out of power soonest”.
While noting that Nigeria like never before is faced with a very disturbing degree of insecurity, Tambuwal appealed to all and sundry to see security as their business as well.
On his part as the governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal said his government has donated over 100 utility vehicles and additional 50 motorcycles to security agencies in the state.
He also admonished Nigerians to continue to observe all Covid 19 protocols as advised by medical experts hence according to him, the pandemic is still with us.