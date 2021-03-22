Ahead of the March 27th local government election in Sokoto State, governor Amimu Waziri Tambuwal has given reasons why the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) opted for a boycott.

Tambuwal who spoke at the weekend in Gwadabawa local government during the flag off campaign of Sokoto East Senatorial District ahead of the election, divulged that APC took that decision to avoid impending shame from the unavoidable defeat that awaits them.

According to Tambuwal, there is no gain saying the APC is already at the verge of collapsing, hence it has lost flavour, relevance and acceptability in the minds of Nigerians.

Before receiving over 5000 members of the APC who defected to the PDP at the rally ground, Tambuwal said, “Every single Nigerian knows why the party (APC) is boyccoting the forth coming local government election in Sokoto State. The reason is very simple. The APC has lost relevance in Nigeria and will continue to be unpopular until Nigerians votes them out of power soonest”.