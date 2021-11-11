Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Hon Obinna Ichita has attributed its victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State to quality governance.

“It is a thing of joy that the party won the election in a landslide despite the challenges and permutations about violence and rigging. I am also delighted that it was very peaceful, free and credible,” he said.

The representative of Aba South state constituency in the state House of Assembly stated this yesterday when he congratulated the governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for the victory in Umuahia, the capital.

The lawmaker explained that it is the good governance that has been translated into infrastructure and quality services, which the people have been enjoying since the party, came to power in the state about 16 years ago.

He said by the victory, the people of Anambra State in particular and Ndigbo in general have demonstrated their implicit confidence in the party just as he argued that it remains the platform for their total emancipation.

Ichita, therefore, maintained that with 2023 fast approaching, other South East states should brace up to emulate the people of Anambra State and to ignore any form of inducement or intimidation to change their minds.

Asked whether the feat could be achieved in the state, he answered in the affirmative. ” Yes, it is achievable because the people have seen the need for good roads, infrastructure development, and quality service delivery.

“When the time comes, we too have those who will deliver. The era of political brigandage is over in the state. These people are looking forward to better days and APGA is here to ensure their arrival,” he said.

According to him, the feat could not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, saying they have proved their mettle.