Fresh facts emerged yesterday on the circumstances that led to the decision by the former Deputy Speaker Bayelsa State House of Assembly and the current alternate chairman, Nembe Council of Chiefs, Chief Bright Erewari-Igbeta to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that before now, there was no PDP membership or structure in Nembe due to the November 13th, 2019 Nembe Massacre during the governorship election campaign and the mass movement to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, the APC members who became aggrieved due to the loss of the party mandate at the Supreme court started making overture to return to the ruling PDP in the state.

Sunny Erewari, who is also the director, special services (political) to Governor Douye Diri, confirmed that after the reconciliation process started by the Gov. Douye Diri administration, it paved the way for PDP members to return back to their town, “l visited Nembe and 15 boys came to me and said that they were willing to join me to revive the PDP in Nembe.

I told them that I had no money but they said they were ready to work with me without money”.

“Most members of the party in Nembe Local Government Area, who left in the wake of the 2019 governorship election are gradually returning back because of their conviction of the unity that exist in the party. PDP has regained its position in Nembe and is more formidable ahead of the 2023 general elections, urging those who are yet to cross over to do so without further hesitation”.

He said the return of its former members was due to the tireless efforts of the governor, Political Adviser and other stake holders in Nembe town including Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, Seigha Suede and Barr. Ayebakuro Igbeta who took it upon themselves to embark on the “operation return to your original family”.

Erewari, who also served the former Caretaker Chairman of Nembe LGA, revealed that it took the support of him to convince former members of the party to return back to the PDP and take their rightful place.