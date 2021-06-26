Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan said in Abuja on Thursday that poor documentations and lack of understanding of procedures are some of the reasons for delayed payment of death gratuities to next of kin of civil servants who died in active service.

Dr Yemi-Esan, who stated this at an event to mark the 2021 Nigeria Civil Service Week further noted that poor documentations make it almost impossible for insurance companies to pay death benefits, even when valid claims are made.

The federal government, according to the Head of Service, released over N2billion last year for payment of backlog of death benefits, noting that as a result, 594 beneficiaries have been paid.

She said: “If the documentation is not complete, insurance companies do not pay premiums. The insurance companies will not touch it. The letter of attestation is very important and in most cases, the next of kin doesn’t know where to start from.

“Following the release of N2.5billion to pay back log of death benefits to the next of kin of deceased officers, as at today, the sum of N2, 468, 094,063.08 has been expended to settle 594 beneficiaries. The balance will be paid to other beneficiaries once the Office receives the requisite banks’ attestation.”

The Head of Service also chided desk heads in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, most of whom she said, lack sufficient knowledge of what is expected of them in the processing of death benefit claims.

“This office does not receive letters from the families of the dead. It is the institution that writes to the Office of the Head of Civil Service. Even the pension desk offices in the MDAs do not understand the process but we are determined to bring the desk heads together so that we can educate them. We want to get things done properly,” she assured.