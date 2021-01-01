Tyrese has more to say about the divorce he announced Tuesday night, he says black families and marriages are under attack, and it all has to do with kids watching and ultimately mimicking their parents.

He announced that he and wife Samantha were divorcing after almost four years of marriage. He said it was super friendly, but explained why he thinks the marriage fell apart.

“I’ve wrestled with this question … How can we naturally know how to be something we were never raised by? Most of us were raised in broken homes with no examples of what being a husband, wife or father is,” he said.

Tyrese posted this video of happier times, when their daughter was learning how to walk.

He seems to feel remorse nonetheless, saying, “… I hope you know that I did the very best I could … I truly did.”

And, he still holds out hope he and Samantha can repair what’s broken,

“I pray we leave the door open because the God we serve is a mountains mover and can make a way out of no way,” he said.

In announcing the divorce, Tyrese said, “Our intention is to remain the best of friends and strong co-parents.”