Former deputy governor of Niger State and Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has said that top politicians in the state have decided to support Blueprint Newspapers chairman, Mohammed Idris Malagi as next governor of the state because his track records showed that he will not fail the people of the state.

He stated this at the weekend while inaugurating the governorship campaign office of Malam Idris Malagi at Eastern Bye Pass Minna.

He said that the presence of who is who in the politics of Niger State particularly in the APC at the function, was a clear indication of the massive support Idris Malagi for Governor Project enjoys.

He said, “You can see that virtually nobody is left out so we expect that this is going to be a journey which destination is success, no doubt about it.”

Asked why he threw his weight behind the Malagi project, the former Ambassador responded thus, “Somebody who is experienced in politics will have to look at certain conditions and variables before making up his choice.

I decided to look at the antecedents of the contestant/aspirant Mohammed Idris Malagi because I know who he is and I know what he can do. I have great confidence that he is not going to fail Nigerlites.”

He advised the people of the state to team up and give Malagi the mandate to become the next governor of Niger State insisting that by God’s Grace he is not going to fail.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event were the strongman of Niger politics Alhaji Abubakar Magaji Amale, the Ndeji Lapai, who was the chairman of the occasion.

