Professor Mahmood Yakubu was earlier in the week reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The appointment did not come as a surprise to most Nigerians who have been observing reforms on going in the Commission. OBIORA IFOH, takes a look at the intrigues that preceded the historic appointment.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, unknown to many observers has crossed through several hurdles to achieve the feat as the first umpire in the history of the commission to merit a reappointment.

Traditionally, no chief executive of the Commission had done more than one term even when the constitution in Section 154 has provided for a maximum of two terms of five years. From Chief Eyo Esua (1964–1966), Chief Michael Ani (1976 – 1979), Justice Victor Ovie Whisky (1979 – 1983), Professor Eme Awa (1987–1989), Professor Humphrey Nwosu (1989–1993), Professor Okon Uya and Chief Sumner Dagogo-Jack (1994–1998), Justice Ephraim Akpata (1998 – 2000), Dr Abel Guobadia (2000-2005), Professor Maurice Iwu (2005-2010), Professor Attahiru Jega (2010-2015), Prof Mahmood Yakubu (2015-Date), it has always been a one term tenure.

Pending when the senate will confirm Prof Yakubu hopefully, he will be the first to have been so entrusted with the challenge of managing and reengineering the electoral process in Nigeria for a record ten years.

He was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015. This came shortly after the historic presidential election where the opposition party snatched victory from an incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan, in a most tense poll that drew the attention of the international community to Nigeria.

His appointment then was seen as a deliberate action by the new administration to diffuse tension in a charged and combustible atmosphere. His charge was clear. The previous elections though considered free and fair by some section of the international observers, were largely flawed by massive electoral violence and fraud. He was appointed to clean the stable and restore confidence to the electorate.

However, his first baptism of fire came weeks later with the governorship election in Kogi State, which was declared inconclusive with the sudden death of the leading candidate while the result was yet to be declared. This was the genesis of ‘inconclusive’ elections in Nigeria.

The governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states that came barely a year later, did not fare better as worse cases of militarisation and merchandisation of polls were reported. Osun election was also inconclusive. It was indeed the lowest point in the tenure of Yakubu’s INEC.

The professor of History nonetheless, refused to be intimidated by the enormity of the challenges and had gone ahead along with his team to dissect the hurdles and came up with what appeared to be the solution to the electoral crisis in Nigeria.

Meeting with several stakeholders particularly the security, political parties, observers and the media, it was noted that the major challenge with the electoral process was domiciled in the doorstep of the security agencies who collude with political actors to create tension during election by encouraging political thuggery, vote buying and snatching as well as intimidation of the electorates.

Prior to the 2019 general election, the National Assembly had passed the new electoral bill as amended which would have checked some of these challenges particularly with the expected introduction of electronic voting system, as well as special courts for trial of electoral frauds, however, the presidential assent was denied.

The governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states manifested these vices and could be said to have recorded the worst kind of electoral violence ever, thereby rendering whatever gains INEC had hoped to achieve.

But despite these setbacks, INEC had gone ahead to introduce far reaching reforms that are beginning to achieve great results. The introduction of Zpad and direct electronic upload of election results at the polling units in Edo and Ondo governorship elections, brought a dramatic turn of events and have given a huge hope of a clean and fraud free polls in future elections. This technology observably has reduced the risk of result falsifications, hijack of ballot boxes and many other challenges as was the case in the past.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) while appraising the Ondo State Governorship Election, said “the conduct of the Ondo State Governorship Election appears to have built on the gains of the recently conducted Edo State governorship election and is a marked improvement in recent previously conducted elections.

“Again, INEC’s processes improved and were mostly hitch-free. This was also evident in the relatively smooth Ward Collation process. On the positive side also, the reports indicate professional conduct of security personnel.

“As part of his effort in repositioning the electoral system in Nigeria, Prof Yakubu in a brave move decongested the political space by deregistering nearly 70 mushroom political parties, an action that was resisted in the past by these so called ‘portfolio parties’. It is still believed that the existing 18 political parties are still wieldy and should be pruned further.

“Most observers are of the view that with these hurdles being gradually cleared under Yakubu’s leadership, these efforts have endeared him to the presidency and even to other political authorities in Nigeria. This explains the huge accolades his reappointment has been eliciting across the political divide.

“The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said with the reappointment of Professor Yakubu as INEC Chairman, it entrusts on him the fate, hope and future of over 200 million Nigerians as well as that of generations yet unborn.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it considers this reappointment as an impetus to demonstrate a readiness for a free fair and credible election, which Mr President had always promised to bequeath at the end of his second and final term in office in 2023.

“We therefore charge the INEC Chairman to spend the nearly two years ahead of the next general election to rejig the commission, work out appropriate electoral policies and guidelines and push for amendment of the Electoral Act, in conjunction with the National Assembly, to give our nation a credible electoral process.

“His reappointment therefore comes with a lot of expectations by Nigerians. He must quickly take painstaking look into issues that aid manipulations, rigging, violence and inconclusive elections which marred most of the exercises conducted in his previous tenure.

“Prof Yakubu should note that the future, stability and corporate existence of our nation have been entrusted in his hands as credible election is the bedrock of any democratic society.”

Similarly, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in a statement by its National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, praised the INEC chairman for his “remarkable digitalisation programme which has transformed the way elections have been conducted in the country in the last four years.”

According to him, the recent success of the Edo and Ondo 2020 Gubernatorial Polls, are clear examples of the positive technology and digitisation trajectory which Prof Yakubus’ first tenure gave to Nigeria.

The group listed some of the gains recorded under Yakubu’s leadership to include Introduction of Continuous Voters Registration as prescribed in the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, Introduction of the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal, Introduction of the Z-Pad as an additional electronic means of voter identification and transmission of results from polling units in real-time. Gradual return of credibility in our electoral process as attested by the Edo and Ondo States 2020 governorship elections and internal reforms along the electoral value chain.

It is therefore the expectation of many Nigerians that the next five years, INEC under Prof Yakubu will improve over their performances in the recently held Edo and Ondo states governorship elections, particularly as Anambra State governorship approaches.

Nigerians want nothing but a growing consistency of relatively, successfully conducted elections by INEC. It is also believed that working under the enabling laws, INEC should continue to clean up the mess inherited and put Nigeria in its proper place in the comity of nations.