Recently, a video went viral on social media of a Cameroonian soldier expressing his support for Russia and expressing his readiness and the rest of the Cameroonian Army to fight for peace side by side with the Russians in Ukraine.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine is still in its 15th day, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in order to defend Russia’s security interests.

Russia faced violent reactions from the countries of the West, as they flooded Ukraine with weapons. Europe and other allies and followers of the United States of America burned the bridges of relations with Russia, while Europe closed its skies to Russian aviation, and the West froze Russian assets, and isolated major Russian banks from the “SWIFT” system.

Western shipping companies have refrained from transporting Russian goods, Russian sports teams have been excluded from international competitions, and there is no longer a sector in which Russia does not face restrictions or embargo.

Comprehensive economic sanctions are not intended to stifle the Russian economy slowly, in 5-10 years, but to destroy it completely now.

Many African countries have expressed their support for Russia due to the good international relations between the Russian Federation and African states, as over the years, Russia has strengthened its diplomatic relations with Africa, and developed economic, cultural and security exchanges.

Several citizens of different African countries have also expressed their support for Russia in its military operation in Ukraine, the last of which was the viral video of a member of the Cameroonian Army, who stated that Russia was defending their country and that the spark of the crisis started several years ago and has not stopped since then.

The Cameroonian soldier expressed the readiness of the Cameroonian Army units to defend peace and Russia’s interests, because Russia is protecting the security of its country, opposing to the view promoted by the Western media, along with some social media networks and websites.

It is noteworthy that European countries and America have imposed sanctions against Russia without taking into account the resulting crises in the African continent, which depends largely on economic exchange with Russia, several international organisations have warned about the impact that Western sanctions against Russia will have on the African continent.