The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA), Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has said that the state has not been able to enforce ban on open grazing as pronounced by governors of the southern states last month owing to the ongoing strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

He disclosed this in Asaba while responding to questions from journalists during a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Seventh Assembly, insisting that the House was fully in support of the ban.

The speaker assured that as soon as the House reconvened, there would be a bill to back the pronouncement for the enforcement of the ban in Delta State.

While saying the bill can come as an executive bill or a private member bill, he assured all Deltans that they would urgently attend to the bill when it comes.

‘PASAN has been on strike since March 23, 2021, and you need a law to back that pronouncement. At the level of the Southern Speakers’ Forum, we are fully in support of the ban on open grazing.

“We believe that as soon as the House resumes sitting, a bill will come to that effect. The state chapter joined the ongoing strike in solidarity with other state chapters as well as to avoid sanctions from the national body of the union”.

The speaker said despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the House passed nine out of 14 bills initiated, adding that eight of the passed bills have been assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

‘One remarkable feat among the bills passed and assented to is the passage and establishment of the three new universities in the state.

“This is to cater for our qualified teeming youths that wish to further their education to tertiary level but were not getting admissions due to limited admission spaces,’ he explained.

Oborevwori said the House was ‘mindful of the policies and programmes of the state government towards development of the state.