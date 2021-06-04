The path towards success is often rooted in mindset and habits. The most successful people are usually the most driven and dedicated people in a room who know how to obtain the maximum leverage from their time. We also can change our lives by changing our approach. Raul Gonzalez III credits his success to how he spends his days and the discipline he incorporates into every step.

A self-made millionaire at the age of 22, Raul Gonzalez III currently runs a highly conducive educational platform where he teaches others the ins and outs of trading and how to become profitable. “You will face huge challenges as an entrepreneur,” says Raul. “Success relies on how well you can handle them.” Raul believes that psychological factors are often the most significant yet overlooked barriers and explains how discipline, mindset, and consistency are the essential factors for success.

Discipline:

“The successful get what they want because they limit their distractions,” states Raul Gonzales III. “You have to want it bad enough to get up early, make sacrifices, and keep your focus on the end goal no matter what.” To Raul, achieving success equates to embracing habits that always keep you on track to reach your goals.

Mindset:

“Negative thinking is the largest barrier to success. We are what we think, and our thoughts create our habits,” explains Raul. “Think like a millionaire, act on those thoughts, and you can become one.”

Consistency:

“Consistency is key because it means you are always working towards your goals,” states Raul. “Success isn’t the product of just one or two wins. It’s the product of several wins over a period of time. You will fail, but you have to get back up, stay consistent with your habits, and realize gains every chance you can.”

While climbing the mountain towards wealth and success might seem intimidating at first, Raul Gonzalez III helps others see that it’s the many small steps that lead to big rewards. Passionate about business and committed to good habits, Raul teaches others how to secure wealth, one step at a time.