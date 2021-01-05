As we all know the world’s economy can be seen moving towards a digital ecosystem. From money transfer to investments, everything in today’s world is moving towards going paperless. The most recent and probably also the most promising addition to the digital payment industry is cryptocurrency. A cryptocurrency is just like another medium of exchange. It does what normal currencies that are otherwise known as fiat money do. However, cryptocurrencies are designed for the purpose of exchanging information digitally or virtually. Cryptocurrency is often referred to as digital or virtual currency that for security purposes makes use of cryptography. Therefore, making it almost impossible to counterfeit.

Not very long ago, no one knew about cryptocurrencies. It was not until Bitcoin, the first ever cryptocurrency, gained popularity. In the last few years, virtual currencies have been quickly gaining the public’s attention. Cryptocurrencies are alternatives to credit or cash and have taken the digital world by storm. Governments can’t take cryptocurrencies away from you as they are not issued by a central authority. However, the YuanPay Group coin might become China’s state-backed cryptocurrency in the near future. You can read more about this here. https://yuanpaygroup.org/

Decentralization and fraud proof.

When cryptocurrency is created, everything is stored in a public ledger and the government or the banks have no control over it. The database that will contain the transaction records will be managed by blockchain technology. The decentralization part means that there will only be two parties involved in any transaction of digital currency. These two parties will be the sender and receiver. Digital currency or cryptocurrency users will not have to deal with any third party. Also, no one is monitoring any cryptocurrency transactions or what you are doing with your cryptocurrency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public ledger will also ensure that all digital transactions are completely accurate. For instance, in the case of Bitcoins, all transactions will be checked to ensure that the bitcoins being used are also owned by the person trying to spend them. Digital transactions are made through and the risk of fraud is eliminated by blockchain technology. When a digital transaction in cryptocurrency is performed, it cannot be reversed. Reliable encryption techniques that will be used during the cryptocurrency transaction process will protect such transactions from hackers and there will be no tampering done with the information. With security like this, cryptocurrencies have gained the confidence of the public and promote the usage of digital currencies.

Transferring assets and easy transactions.

Dealing with brokers or legal representatives especially when you are doing business, there may be a lot of transaction fees that you might have to pay for every transaction. Moreover, there will be a lot of paperwork, commission, brokerage fee, and some other things involved. When a cryptocurrency is being used to make transactions, it will remove the requirement of the middle man or any such fee. The transaction will only include the two parties involved and it will take place on a secure network. The transactions will be transparent and it will also become easier for any party to establish the audit trails. In cryptocurrency transactions there shall be no confusion on who will be paying whom. The parties who are involved in the cryptocurrency transaction would know what they have to do.

Digital currency can also be used when one party is transferring assets to another and the payment is made with a cryptocurrency. It all takes place in the blockchain ecosystem. It helps you to perform such digital transactions very safely. By using a cryptocurrency for digital transactions you can also reduce the time and expenses involved in the transfer of assets.

Many businesses and especially online shops, including eBay, Amazon, Dell and Microsoft, are already accepting digital currency as a direct payment method for their services and products. As most of the big companies are now accepting cryptocurrency, the value of cryptocurrency will most likely rise. The truth is that with every passing day, more and more companies and even the public are undermining the virtual currencies.