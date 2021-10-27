Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, explained why his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, was absent during the visit of the South-West governors to the residence of a former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governors had on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on Asiwaju Tinubu at his Lagos residence after his return to the country from medical vacation abroad.

Governor Fayemi’s conspicuous absence during the visit had since generated insinuations and reactions on the social media.

But Akeredolu through his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, disclosed that Fayemi was with them at the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at Lagos House, Marina, but had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he was a guest speaker at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference dinner.

According to a statement signed by Olatunde, “Governor Fayemi was with us at the South-West Governors’ Forum meeting held earlier at the Lagos House in Marina.

“He had to leave to catch a late flight to Port Harcourt where he was billed to attend the NBA Conference dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He sent his apology to Asiwaju as well as his good wishes. The rest of us who visited Asiwaju’s residence tendered same and extended Fayemi’s good wishes.”

Governor Akeredolu said the visit was to show their love for the former Lagos State governor and wish him well after his return to the country.