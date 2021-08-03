Determined to create more opportunities for Nigerians and close the unemployment gap in the country, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has over the years prioritised employment generation by integrating job creation in all its major policies, projects and programmes, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) has said.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday at the formal presentation of the Research Report of Course 29 of the National Defence College, titled: “Creating Jobs and Opportunities for Africa’s Largest Youth Population” at the Presidential Villa.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande , Osinbanjo said, “If you recall, when the president was speaking concerning the budget in 2019, he mentioned that one of the critical things to do, concerning every minister, is that, with every policy, we must state how many jobs to create.

“So, the key question that we ask regarding any government policy is how many jobs will this bring about, how many jobs it will create. And aside from that, there have also been several engagements with different policy bodies and ideas concerning job creation.”

He continued, “the whole idea of creating jobs and opportunities especially in an economy this size, is that government’s involvement must be in creating the enabling environment.”

On some of the programmes specifically designed to create jobs, Osinbajo said, “You are probably aware of the current effort of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council which was launched recently – the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, which I have the privilege of chairing its Steering Committee.

This is another of the very broad plans of creating opportunities and more jobs.”

While commending the college management, the vice president said the NDC research had been “extremely useful in agitating the ideas, thoughts and policies that could influence the direction of government.”

Earlier, the college commandant, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said the presentation of the research report was in response to the request by the Vice President to look into job creation scenarios and strategy.

He said Course 29 of the college which comprised 96 participants across services within and outside the country, was presenting the report in fulfillment of the Higher Defence Management and Strategic Research.

In another development, Osinbajo has commended the completion of the demutualisation of the stock exchange, noting that “it is a welcome development and fantastic that the process is now complete.”

The vice president stated this when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the management of the Nigerian Exchange Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Temi Popoola. The delegation made a presentation on the post-demutualisation activities of the Nigerian Exchange Group to the VP, who urged the management of the company to explore areas of growing the stock market by venturing into emerging frontiers.