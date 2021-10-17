The Chairman, FCT Water Board, Kashim Ali, says the handling and

management of water supply should be the sole responsibility of state and local governments.

Ali gave this advice at the 4th Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers Conference

with th The theme “Innovative Solutions to Water Supply and Water Infrastructural Challenges in Nigeria”, in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, Federal The government had always been the one investing in the water sector and this has made states recline in their responsibility in that area.

“Municipal water supply is on the concurrent legislative list, we should hand it over to the state governments and local government and build capacity of the

local governments to be able to deliver this service.

“Truth is over the years, it has only been the Federal Government investing heavily in water resources except for a few states but every state can handle its own programme and the Federal Government can now give them support.

“Federal government is building over 400 dams, about 333 of them have been completed since 2008, every state in Nigeria has access to several dams.

“Some states even have water treatment plants constructed by the Federal Government but they are not using them.



The board chairman also called on the government to undertake research ventures to develop artificial water recharge in strategic locations across the country. This, according to him, will help to store up water because climate change is making the artic to melt and this can be stored to be used in the future.

On her part, the President of the Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers, Mrs Chinyere Igwegb said the recent increase in Cholera outbreaks in some states called for urgent steps in achieving

safe water for Nigerians.

“Also the continuous rise in floods need to be looked into for a lasting solution. The awareness level for people to stop building houses around flood-prone the environment needs to be on the increase with possible penalties for defaulters.

“As professionals,s we need to look into research of new technologies for water conservation, appropriate price of water better policies and regulations, climate

change mitigation and improved water distribution infrastructure. “she said.

The keynote speaker at the occasion, Mr Michel de Vivo, an expert in dams and hydroelectricity stressed the need to develop dams and reservoirs across the country.