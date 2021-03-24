By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

The commitment of the President Muhamamdu Buhari administration to the welfare of workers in Nigeria is evident in several Federal Government policies including the legislation of the minimum wage, tax exemption for minimum wage earners and the preservation of public service jobs in spite of two recessions, among others.

Making this statement earlier yesterday at the opening session of the 2021 National Labour Advisory Council, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, also commended workers and other social partners for their cooperation and understanding in the resolution of issues in the industry, saying “workers also showed understanding in their demands.”

According to the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande , “our government has always been and we remain resolutely committed to the welfare of workers. Indeed, one of our first actions in office was the massive bailout to states, the majority of which, were owing workers’ salaries in many cases for between 6 and 12 months.

“As Federal Government, we ensured that despite two recessions in six years, and severely dwindled national resources, no jobs were lost for this reason’’.

“Indeed, we not only implemented a new national minimum wage but we also last year, put forward legislation that ensured that minimum wage earners would pay no income tax.

“We established the largest Social Investment Programme in Sub-Saharan Africa and we have since expanded many of its component programmes including the Conditional Cash Transfers for the poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.2 million households (about 30 million persons) and COVID-19 Rapid Response for the Urban Poor which now has 4 million households (20 million persons).”

Speaking about Nigeria’s ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the President noted that “Nigeria has ratified this convention and is today practising its provisions. So, we can without equivocation, assert that Nigeria supports tripartism in labour relations as a fundamental pillar of good governance.”

President said further: “The ILO Convention promotes the application of a founding principle of the ILO which established the bringing together of governments, employers and workers through tripartite social dialogue to develop, implement and promote international labour standards governing all aspects of the world of work.

“We will continue to consider the four pillars of the ILO policy framework to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in our journey to build back better, that which was destroyed by the pandemic.”