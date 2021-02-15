By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

The Buhari administration will not relent in its support for innovative ideas and interventions that would help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) thrive.

This in turn grows the economy and create more employment opportunities for young Nigerians especially, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, stated this while speaking virtually at the official launch of the 2021 Bank of Industry (BOI) SME Academy, in conjunction with Procter & Gamble (P&G).

According to him, “the Federal Government believes wholeheartedly that SMEs – or rather, MSMEs – Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises – are the bedrock of our economy.

“This administration is determined to support small businesses, because we know that this is the way of growth and prosperity for our people, and that support is now even more necessary in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it is exciting to see private sector partners who are just as committed to doing the same.”