Senator representing Cross River North at the National Assembly, Senator Stephen Odey, has given reasons on why he is still in the senate against the wish of his detractors who felt he should be removed.

Odey gave the reasons during a tour to his constituency yesterday in Yala local government area of Cross River State.

While making comment on his protracted legal battle with his former friend/ political opponents, he stressed that the legal battle is not out of personal malice, but to protect the mandate given to him by his constituents, adding that he won the party’s primaries on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), because his people wanted him to represent them.

“I was duly nominated as the sole candidate for the senatorial by-election where I won the election beating my closest political rival by 170,000 votes.

“It’s unfortunate that certain individuals wanted me removed to satisfy their personal aggrandisement, unfortunately, evil has never triumphed over good.

“It’s on that basis that the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus stood by the truth and declared that the party gave the ticket to one person and that person is me.”

“They have so divided us and caused me pain and sleepless nights but thank God I have prevailed over them and I have also forgiven them including some of my friends who worked against me because it is all about the people and not about my personal interest,” he added.

The lawmaker stressed that the district is in dire need of infrastructural development and urged the people of the constituency not to waste time and energy plotting how to get him removed from the red carpet chambers; instead they should channel that energy in joining hands with him and the state governor in attracting development to the constituency.

“PDP is not divided in the state as they want us to believe but under the leadership of our governor. What they are doing is to try to push the governor out of the party, but I tell you our digital governor will go nowhere so all those fighting should calm down and work with him for the progress of our party and state,” he added.