A frontline contestant for the position of national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has explained why he described the national youth leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a ‘naive toddler’, saying the later still has much to learn as far as leading the youths is concerned.

Agbomhere was reacting to a statement signed by one Barr. IIyasu Yusuf Musa, on behalf of the 26-year-old National Youth Leader of the PDP, Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, berating him for his earlier comments.

In a statement released to journalists Monday in Abuja, Agbomhere a chieftain of the ruling APC, said he could offer the PDP youth leader his “wings to fly on as I teach him the rudiments and rubrics of leading the Youths.”

According to Agbomhere, “I still maintain my earlier position that the incumbent National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party is a naive toddler who is incapacitated and lacks the nuances and wherewithal to lead the youths of the PDP or any other recognized or unrecognized body in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That, I am appreciative of the remarks of Barr. Yusuf where he addressed me as an APC chieftain. This, re-establishes the wealth of my knowledge, experience and capacity as long as the business of leadership and politics is concerned.

“That, without any deliberate attempt to sound boastful about my achievements and attainments, I have a proven leadership track record in the All Progressives Congress which has earned me my spot as a top tier candidate and rightly so, most preferred for the office of the National Youth Leadership of the Party.

“That, I wish to reiterate here the fact that leadership has never been a concept whose results can only be derived from a person’s age, leadership is about readiness and commitment to the course of the people. This, I have upheld over the years and I am still willing to do so upon my emergence as the National Youth Leader of the trailblazing APC.

“That, I wish to emphatically state here also that the agitations of the Youths of Nigeria is far beyond political party affiliations, age or primordial sentiments. The Youths need a leader they can trust and one who has the capacity to pioneer and champion their interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That, I just successfully concluded my tenure as National President of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, an association that has a conglomeration of over 200,000 youths nationwide and I left behind a legacy that has never been laid in the Association’s history.

“That, for avoidance of any doubts, my credentials fits in for the office of the National Youth Leader and I shall continually strive to stand by the youths in every circumstance.

“Finally, I wish to assure you and every youth out there of my undaunted resolve in championing the course of the APC and Nigerian youths. I shall stop at nothing to ensure this and pay less attention to naysayers and relevance seekers of the PDP.”