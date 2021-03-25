BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

After much pressure, the Chief Executive Officer of KD Records, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, popularly called Kristen Dawodu, has given his reasons for not signing female artists, adding that there are other factors that are considered before signing the dotted lines with an emerging artiste.

Kristen Dawodu, an Ogun State indigene and a graduate of Tai Solarin University said that he has been in the music business but was not known until last year when KD Records made a bold step during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He highlighted what it takes for KD Records to sign on a new Act and why the label which already has Specdo and Deedee Jojo is not ready to welcome a female artiste yet.

“I have no reason for not signing a female artiste. I guess I haven’t found the right one. Trust me, it is not all about just signing an artist; it’s a matter of if she can push. Can she do all that is required to push a new project?,” he asked rhetorically.

Speaking on the business of the music industry, the music label boss said that KD Records conduct a background check before signing any artiste to avoid breakup between artists.

“First of all, before I sign my artiste, I do my background checks to know if he or she is going to be someone who will give me hard times. I just don’t jump into signing and working with people just like that,” Kristen Dawodu stated.

During last year’s pandemic, KD Records signed two new artists, showing that the company is ready to break into the music world. Nevertheless, KD Records has laid down rules and types of artists to work with.

“The business is not all about me now. It’s all about my artist. We all trying to work on some good music and promote it with lots of money. I want my artist to be known worldwide. We work together as a team to sharpen their talents. Once in a while, we seat together and discuss how we can move our music/ record forward. Trust me most record labels don’t do this.

” We don’t have any plan to add to our talents for now. We just want to focus on the two artists ( Specdo and Deedee Jojo). We want to push them as much as I can,” Kristen Dawodu stated.

Kristen Dawodu might be strict on investing much because of what it takes to invest in Nigeria “I spend dollars so it helps to look at the rate to Naira; it’s an advantage for me.

“While operating business in Nigeria, I have learned that if you don’t have more than enough capital for business in Nigeria, don’t start it. If you do, you will end up quitting or getting it closed. Most of the people in Nigeria buy on credit so you need enough capital to keep your stand or ground. And I have also learned that you don’t underestimate anyone. Don’t look down on people because you don’t know the future. Life is a teacher; the more you live, the more you learn,” Kristen Dawodu stated.