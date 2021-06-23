Florentina Agu: Passion!

Florentina, a graduate of politics and administration, said her passion has always been fashion as she has been making dresses since she was 13 years old.

According to her, “I chose to be a fashion designer because it allows me to create pieces that women wear and feel empowered, as a feminist that brings me great satisfaction. I currently work as the C.E.O of Hertunba fashion and country manager for Nuciano bags.

“Hertunba is a fashion brand that seeks to ensure that women are dressed for the roles and spaces that we seek to occupy by creating beautiful, affordable, classy formal wears made from great quality materials. Apart from caring for our customers we also ensure that our production is eco friendly by minimizing waste via creating fashion items from all of our waste.

“Hertunba is coined from the word “Her” and the Yoruba title “Otunba”. A Hertunba woman is a great woman equipped with the confidence, style, wisdom and charisma to conquer in any industry.

“Globally, the fashion industry produces 13 million tons of textile waste each year 95 per cebt of which could be reused or recycled, that is why we do our best to upcycle our waste.

“We donate a percentage of our profit to a project that provides adult education for less privileged Nigerian women because we believe that you can not fully empower the girl child if you do not somehow empower their mothers. So by buying from us you are helping a woman get education.

“The brand vision is to provide affordable yet empowering clothing for women all over Africa and do this sustainably.”

The biggest challenge of the job according to Florentina is “managing people and doing so ethically, understanding why they behave the way they do and helping them become better at the job.

“One major benefit of doing this job is that it is my passion so it brings me both financial and emotional satisfaction and I believe that is everyone’s dream.”

Emegwo Chinelo Lilian: Expression!

Lilian, a graduate of University of Benin, holds a Masters degree in public administration and is currently an administrator and founder positive connect; a social platform for people living with HIV (www.positiveconnect.org).

She is also a full time fashion designer.

According to her, “I chose to be a fashion designer because fashion for me is an expression of life in diverse ways. It is a job that always me express and feel differently about myself. Just like acting, you can be any character same in fashion designing as there is no limit to what you can design and how you choose to look.

“There is a saying that ‘liking what you do, is happiness but doing what you love as a source of income is freedom’ hence I find freedom and happiness in been The CEO Fnelo collection alongside the brand Chinsky and also sharing the happiness by dressing up male and females of diverse culture and tribe in our appeal and brand, Chinsky.”

According to her, “the challenges of been a ‘Fashionprenure’ as I usually call it is our society Nigeria. It does not promote young business. Looking at issues like poor or no light to power machines; lack of substantial capital to pursue and actualize your goals to become large scale and meet large number of demands at short time; the lack of fashion schools that accredit B.sc to young skillful individuals like my self who instead of studying fashion design and getting a 1st and second degree went all the way to public administration and still later came back to learn from a road side tailor.

“For me, we should focus on building an affordable and favorable environment for young talents in the higher institutions and most especially universities. Fashion is way beyond an illiterate trade or skill. I remember after my 1st degree I wanted perfecting my in born skill and I was rejected by a woman who claimed her husband would chase/have sexual interest in me as a young child, I felt very pained because I really wanted to learn and be better at what I loved but there wasn’t any school per say to register and learn what I wanted just as I did in the University.

“Just like every other field of study fashion design is been learnt in countries like Milan, France and other countries. Our government should look into building schools so we can employ more educated hands in the trade because even some workers also make it difficult having to explain to them your goal and vision as a fashionprenure. These are few of many issues I face in my business as a fashion designer.”

On the benefits side, she said “ the satisfaction I get in bringing a dream to reality and clients been very appreciative of the work done and even how proud and elegant they look wearing my design. For fashionprenure like my self in Abuja where sewing is a bit on the high side, we make a fair profit and again, there is no satisfaction more than doing your dream job. I might not be where I want to be but every day I wake up, I am very enthusiastic about making new clothes.

I sometimes wake up as early as 2am to make clothes as I have a couple of machines living with me in my apartment. I want to also use this means to encourage every young person who love something about fashion, be it sketching or cloth making or even styling that they should keep trying, making their own style because with fashion, there is no wrong or right. It is an art hence an expression of one’s inner feelings.

Oluwatosin Maku

Precious is a student of Ebonyi state university, where she is studying Food Science and Technology.

According to her, while she was growing up as a young girl, she just had passion for fashion and believes that “Passion with purpose, leads to success.”

She said “I felt my success story won’t be complete if I don’t further more, so I decided to go into fashion and designing

“In fashion and designing, most times prominent men owe a lot and the male gender tries to take advantage of female designers , most times when your work load is much the work becomes stressful.

“But on the other hand, as a fashion designer, you are being exposed to meet public figures, wealthy people and other prestigious personalities and by so doing, you create a cordial relationship that might attract good things to you in the future.”