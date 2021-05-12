Having transversed the formal, informal setting, working in the corporate world and gathering all necessary exposure, Temilola George and Amina Yakubu decided to work for themselves.

Temilola George: Geoscientist & Family Sustainability Expert

I saw a lot of resource gap within the environmental sustainability career path even within the oil and gas industry, so I left and took some courses with the hope of starting Plymouth to fill the gap.

I started my professional career at Rufil Nigeria Limited, a bore hole drilling company in 2006 and later spent quality time with the following organisations: Bowen and Brown Nigeria Limited (Relationship Manager) in 2008, I joined ENI (Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited-NAOC) in 2009 as Permit and Partners Relations Officer and later as an Exploration Geologist in the Onshore Exploration Projects team.

I left ENI in 2017 to establish Plymouth Consult Nigeria Limited (PCN).

Plymouth Consult Nigeria Limited is an environmental sustainability company that provides Sustainability advisory services (Strategy, Implementation and Impact), Sustainability Reporting Services, Green Business Strategy Implementation, Environmental Due Diligence, Corporate Environmental Responsibility/ Corporate Social Responsibility and Training in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa.

My vision as the founder of Plymouth is to deliver quality sustainability & green business awareness, adherence and education in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara Africa.

From my early years, I have always been passionate about vulnerable women and children, a factor that drives PCN activities around educating women, youths and children on health and environmental awareness as well as preservation.

Some of the activities of PCN in this regard includes: in 2005 during my NYSC I donated First Aid Boxes and Drugs to some selected secondary Schools in Okehi and Adavi Local Government area of Kogi States; Provision of Antenatal drugs to Sure P clinic in Are-Afao Ekiti, Ekiti State (2013); Donation of Industrial Waste bin and training of the Students of Government Technical College Enugu, Enugu State on environmental sustainability. (2020) and Training on Environmental Sustainability, funding of family planning facility and provision of food items for Zamani rural women (2021).

Temilola George is the principal partner of Plymouth Consult Nigeria Limited. A versatile and certified Sustainability enthusiast with professional experience in Geoscience, Corporate Social Responsibility, Communication, Public Relations, Permitting and Local Content.

I was born forty years ago in Akure, Ondo State South Western Nigeria. An indigene of Ekiti State, Ise Ekiti to be precise.

I started my early education at Alagbaka Nursery & Primary School but the family move to Ado Ekiti because my father was transferred and I completed my Elementary education at the Federal Polytechnic Staff School Ado Ekiti.

I attended Unity Secondary school between 1991-1997, and later Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti to study Mineral Resources Engineering, from where I got Direct Entry Admission into Adekunle Ajasin University and graduated in 2005 with a degree in Geology Science.

I had my mandatory one year youth service (NYSC) in Kogi State, at the National Iron Mining Company Itakpe, as an Exploration Geologist.

Subsequent academic qualifications include a graduate certificate degree in Project Management from Robert Gordon University, Master’s degree in Geology from University of Texas Permian Basin and Diploma in Corporate Sustainability from the Centre of Excellence and Sustainability Chicago, USA.