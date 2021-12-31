The founder of ‘My Heritage Africa 2063’, Lady Chinor Irene Emeka, has said she started the organisation to improve educational opportunities through leadership values, skill acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship and agricultural practices within the African Context.

She said the organisation started as a thought and progressed into a desire where it became a reality, hence by grooming young Nigerians under the Miss Heritage Beauty Pageant and appreciating Heritage distinguished individuals and institutions through the National Heritage Awards.

According to her, it aimed to answer the questions; “How can we achieve a United Africa and program our diverse Cultures into a common African Heritage with the Capacity for Wealth Creation to make the African Child the most Innovate?.

“How can we achieve a Genuine Democratic Governance, embodied with; The Rule of Law and Human Rights Values contrary to those of Dada Idi Amin, of Uganda?

“How can we achieve an Africa which Development is People-driven particularly by Women and Youths?

How can we appreciate Contemporary Pan-Africanists who bequeathed us with virtues against Mental Slavery, Neo-Colonialism, Apartheid and Xenophobia?”

She noted that African Heritage Awards (AHA) and Miss Heritage Nigeria Beauty Pageant (MHN) “is an organisation that was set up to groom youthful men and women on how to easily discover their talents, improve their public image in terms of;

“Dressing, Speaking and Comportment for Self Actualization. Furthermore, we assist corporate organisations; groom their staff to be customer friendly.

Apart from the conferment of National/Continental Heritage Awards to Heritage distinguished Individuals and Corporate Institutions.”

She said the organisation uses the Miss Heritage Beauty Pageant to promote our cultural values in terms of; Modeling in Traditional African Attire, Knowledgeable Demonstration of the Cultural Heritage of various Nigerian Ethnic States and National Re-orientation for Self and Community Development.

“Nigeria being an amalgam of over 250 Ethnic Nationalists and a Diversity of Different Cultures, It is hoped that this project will facilitate the advancement of not only Nigeria’s Heritage but those of Africa at large.

“Miss Heritage Nigeria Beauty Pageant is not only a platform to re-direct our Youths to embrace our Heritage but also to harness its virtues, while contributing to National Development,” she added.I