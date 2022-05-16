Why do you want to take on the great responsibility of fixing what cannot be fixed by the present administration if you become president?

Let me first of all thank our party, the PDP, for showing the difference between the time we were in power and the time another party has been in power for the past seven years. If we didn’t give a chance to another party, they would have thought the messiah is yet to come. Now, who they thought was a messiah, the difference is clear. Why do I think I have the capacity or I have what it takes to be the president? I want to believe my curriculum vitae is in the public. What people can put down in pen and what they cannot write in terms of capacity, in terms of exposure. Our vision is linked to our exposure in education, our antecedent, practical hands on public and private sector balancing, and above all, our sincerity of purpose in serving Nigerians because that is what affects decision making. If you put all these things together, you can see that whenever people challenge us that we have all that God has provided us with but leadership, then you see that every trait of a good leader that you will find, by the grace of God, I possess. So if I possess all that, I think it gives me the courage to step forward to ask for the mandate to lead Nigeria. And for the second part of your question, Nigeria is in a mess. Why do I want to carry the whole mess?

This is the same question even my children asked me, but I told them that from my leadership book, I read that there was a point where the water was bad and when the water was bad, the way Nigeria waters are bad now, it’s only one man God shows something. He told him to put the salt in the water, the water will be useful. So what I want Nigerians to know is that shying away from the problem does not allow the problem to go away. Ignoring the problem does not also allow it to go, criticising the problem can never let the problem go. If you have a problem you must tackle that problem head on. And if the waters of the economy, social structures, and even the unity of this country are bad, and God is about to do something, we will always look for somebody, and if we don’t step up, God will never come.

God didn’t come himself to put salt in the water. He uses man so, God must use man to restore Nigeria and he looks for a man that has the capacity. In this case, I believe I possess all that it takes and I can guarantee that partnership to get things to work together. So I am not afraid because somebody must correct it. If we don’t correct it now, when will we correct it? Should we allow the whole country to crumble? What would our children ask us? That Daddy you were here, you have all it takes and you did not step forward? So I stepped forward today. If you vote for me, I am sure that I will be able to rescue and restore all the lost glory and the past things that we used to enjoy in this country.

Why should you emerge as the flag bearer of the party? And when you eventually emerge, how are you going to challenge the energy of the youth to better the nation?

All the people in PDP are Nigerians so PDP is just a platform on which I’m seeking to be president of the nation. Why would they vote for me? I just dropped a credential here now about all it takes. As a leader you don’t just wake up one morning and take up the mantle of leadership. God must have prepared you to be a leader and if you look at who God has prepared for 2023, then I think I’m the one that God, in this case, has prepared to be the leader. In the entire race how many trained leaders do we have? At that time, we used to have what is called the top three, unless somebody has come out of all of us who are there and say they were trained by any of the top three, because there are people who are trained to be leaders. So how many of us have been trained? Besides that, it is not enough to promise that “I will.” It is very easy to say “I will” but what I have is different. I have done a lot to prove that I can match my capacity. For example, today certain things that we put on ground, how many of these people have been able to put the same on ground for people to see.

We have managed both the private and public sector and have things to show. I’ve managed the private sector and even when I left my last employers, I left them as the best in terms of all ratings. I came into the public sector at a time when we suffered two recessions and COVID-19 pandemic. But even with those challenges, we have been on top in foreign investment, which means that we have the capacity. We have taken it headlong and we have shown results for it. So I think the only thing that could answer that is the results we have made. Is it in terms of infrastructure? many foreign industries we have attracted? Is it in terms of the three gateways that can actually make things better in Nigeria. This leads me to your second question. There is no way the economy can be better if you have not taken care of youths. Once you fix the economy, you fix the youth. The two must come hand in hand because as you are telling the youth this is what you want to do for them, you have to create an enabling environment that will keep them engaged. Right now, even as a state government, I am working on a deep seaport that will employ at least 5000 youths overnight. We have attracted the first aluminum fertiliser plant. It is coming to my state.

We have two petrochemical industries right now where work is ongoing. As I’m talking to you, these are things we are having on ground and that is attracting what will be a better living standard and a better pay capital for the youths. There is no way this will not employ the youths. Also, I am a major advocate for review of capacity building. This means we will need to review the entire curriculum of education from basic to tertiary level and this can only be done based on what you have and what you can give. I am one of the firm believers that if you can manage a small business, you can manage the multinationals because the demand management perspectives are the same. So today, what is the youth involvement in my state? So for me to attract direct foreign investments, it means there is at least a reasonable level of safety and security. So it means there must be some level of participation and engagement of the youths to achieve that. So, if I can do this at the sub national level, I can also push this onto the national stage.

Your party, the PDP is making some room for consensus. If at the end of the day, the idea of consensus sails through would you support it?

With our background and everything, you can’t get to where some of us have gotten to without discipline. And if you have that discipline, you should also know what to expect. If you don’t respect certain structures and systems, then you are in trouble. I am one of those who believe that the party is superior, so whatever the party says, I must abide by it because I am a party member. If I don’t want it, then I can go to another party. But as far as PDP is concerned, whatsoever PDP comes up, I must abide by it. On the consensus issue, if our party today decides on consensus, it is going to be Udom Emmanuel because all these things I have told you about me are certain. So throwing the ticket open does not eliminate the politics and bringing in one to rescue Nigeria. If PDP wants to rescue and restore the lost glory of Nigeria, they know there is only one man that can do it for now. There are other people but they are not showing up, but for today, I am the man who has the strength, energy, capacity and everything that it takes to do the job.

Your co-aspirant and colleague, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, said he has invested so much in the party, and the ticket should be given to him …….

There is nothing wrong with that. Everybody is an aspirant so he doesn’t take anything from me. He has the right, he is a citizen of Nigeria, so he can request for it. It means that if you are looking for human capacity we have excess. Wike is also coming out so that people can choose who they want. So even if 10 of us come out from the same region, no love is lost. We were first brothers before we became aspirants so it doesn’t affect our friendship and love for one another. But what we are telling Nigerians is that you people said you were looking for a good leader and we have more than enough in this region. That is all, let people not misinterpret this, it doesn’t end our brotherhood at all.

Apart from the economy, the country is also facing security challenge. Are you not scared that the current security situation in this country will frustrate the plan to achieve credible elections?

I bet you, the day those youths who are causing the ‘wahala’ hear that I will step up as the next president all of them will down tools because they are looking forward to someone like me to take over. I am saying this because it happened in my state.

were three local government areas where youths were in the bush. They caused a lot of problems but during my first term all of them said ‘this is the kind of governor that we are looking for.’ They voluntarily came out and surrendered everything. The videos are there, you can check with the Police command. Today, we are all working together. So those people are waiting for somebody like me. Why? Because I carry hope. What makes people do these things is because there is no hope. What do you think will make Nigerians leave the country? It is because there is no hope. Once they see hope they won’t leave, once they know somebody is coming in to improve on the GDP, not to bring it down by 23.2% they will stay. So what is making them leave is the total loss of hope. How can we live in a country without direction? All the factories that we used to have in the North, not even one is there again. The textile factories and others that used to engage the people are no longer there. So they have actually seen that the country is sinking, not rising. They need somebody who would come in and speak to those problems and provide solutions. Trust me, we will engage the youths, communities and also listen to them to bring solutions to all these problems. If you ignore them the problem will continue. We must also find a way to interact and engage with everyone but that does not mean you must tolerate illegality, because you must separate between illegality and probably genuine agitations. By and large, these people were born by human beings and once a person is a human being something cannot always influence him because the concept of behaviorism is individual and environment. Create an environment that insecurity will not thrive and you will see that they won’t go into it. They will embrace what the environment offers.

The general expectation was that PDP will zone its presidential ticket to the South. Are you not disappointed that they have not done so? Secondly, how far have you gone on building bridges in Akwa Ibom which will reverberate at national levels in order to unite Nigeria?

Number one, my leadership book will tell you that all things work together for good. It is a challenge so that when I emerge it won’t be “Oh, had it been that they left open I couldn’t have emerged”. You know, sometimes you emerge in a grand style such that things will turn out very well. It’s like being in a class where they set a different question for blacks and a different one for whites. But when you are outside there, they will think the one set for blacks was much cheaper. No, let all of us write on the same question so that when I pass you know that the knowledge is now comparable. So in the same way, I am very happy that this thing is left open so that when I emerge the whole country will know that I am a bridge builder even if it wasn’t zoned to the South, though by right, based on my party constitution, that is what would have been done. But I keep repeating that the party is supreme, wherever they say we should go we have to go. If you check in 2019, no Southerners bought the forms because we believe at that time, the current president did only four years so another four years remain for the North to complete it.

So we looked at it. When it comes to the issue of zoning and what our party constitution holds, a party is just a platform, so it doesn’t actually matter. What they’re looking at is the two big regions North and South but this one that the party said we don’t want to uphold in our constitution. Who am I? I can’t complain. You also asked about what we have done to build bridges. First, immediately I became the governor, I launched a moral rebirth, which was inculcated into everybody such that what you have is all that you need to get to where you want to be. Then once the passion is right, nothing is impossible. Then the third pillar, we must rise above biases, gender, religion, ethnicity, everything. So we use that moral rebirth to bring people together, that was how we built bridges. So we don’t do things on sentiments any longer. Everybody now is one and we are moving towards the same direction. Also, we don’t discriminate in terms of development. There is no single local government we have not brought at least a project. So we have touched all the 31 local government areas to show that we don’t discriminate. And this is the first time a government is paying so much attention to the riverine areas that were completely neglected in the past.

So this has also helped to build bridges. There were some local governments that had never seen road infrastructure before, today we have carried all of them along. We also spread our appointments to all parts of the state. The key position we share among the three major parts, Ibibio (governor) and deputy governor (Abak) secretary to the government from a different region. So by the time you recognise major people like that and give appointments, it is automatic, they will sink then we move forward. Also, when we come in, the six regions of this country will be carried along. We won’t just be making appointments from one section and ignoring another “brother chop, brother no chop,” that’s where “wahala” comes from.

What is your take on former President Goodluck Jonathan’s APC presidential ticket?

Thank you for that question but you will also check, why not check people’s pedigree and that will also align with people’s behavioral pattern. We are not used to discussing individuals, that is number one. And if you check all my campaigns from 2014 to date, I have never been invited to a podium and then I discuss a person or another political party. Once I’m at the podium, I tell the people what I can do, what God has actually inbuilt me with. I have a principle that if I mention another party I’m actually promoting that party. Politics is not about discussing people, it’s about discussing issues at stake and let me say that all power belongs to God and if we don’t recognise that, it doesn’t actually matter what we are doing. All of us here don’t own the power, we are only begging, can you give it to us? So it doesn’t actually matter who God wants to give it to but it will be wrong for somebody of my own background to sit down and be discussing the personality of a former president or discussing another party.