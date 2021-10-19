Beats making sensation, Ajimovoix Drums, has finally revealed why he chose singer Dice Ailes over more popular superstars like Burna Boy to remix his trending dance beat, Focus.

The beat maker took to his Instagram page to disclose his reasons.

“After Focus dance blew up, I have been receiving complements and requests on giving out a remix to this global sound and I came to think of it, I would have really wanted Burna Boy , Naira Marley , Patoranking or Zlatan to be on the official remix, but immediately I noticed Naira Marley don’t do trends, this gave me a new mind set and change of mind which led me to merge the very heart of the street to a pure Afro sound, just to make the impossible possible by blending two non-identical genre of music together to make every one thrilled and further change how the street sound is being perceived and rated which really went well as planned.

“Ever since then life has been so great, seeing the official video of Focus emerging number 1 on all television stations locally and internationally, while also making waves on all radio stations as well,” he said.

Ajimovoix assured his fans and music lovers that he will continue to make music that will go global.

“What a great day to be alive. Beat making and getting everyones attention to the dance floor is my thing, I might not have a very big audience as Don Jazzy and others, but I know how to do my thing in my very local way and it’s gonna reach out to the world,” he wrote on his Instagram page.