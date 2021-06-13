Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has attributed last Monday’s dissolution of the State Executive Council to political amateurish by some of them, as his administration turns the political pendulum ahead of the 2023 polls.

Advertisements





“Most of my cabinet members are of impeccable character and intelligent enough to run any government but some of them lack the political know-how to carry people along to the desired destination,” he said.

The governor, who made these remarks while flagging-off the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme at Zaki, said his government earmarked N1.4 billion through various trades for self-reliance.

He said 500 people would benefit from the economic programme in the area with starter packs, equipment, materials and rearing animals among others, amounting to N75 million, while the other 19 LGAs would each consume N70 million.

Governor Mohammed recalled his pledged of economically empowering the people from his first tenure under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme, and to consolidate his achievements that cut across the socioeconomic and political spheres of life.

According to him, the youth and women economic empowerment is to show appreciation to Almighty Allah and the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria for coming to power.

Speaking earlier, his wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items donated to them to empower themselves and be self-reliant, adding that the present administration was poised to give women a sense of belonging in the affairs of the state.