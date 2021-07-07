Pamela, a graduate of Rivers State College of Health as Dental Surgery Assistant, said she chose charity work because “helping is a lifestyle for her. She said passion grew stronger over the years when she had to face life and struggles alone.

Pamela manages the Whitestone Dental Initiative (a non-governmental organisation) and describes herself as a philanthropist by nature. She said she will continue sharing her time, money, experience and skills with people regardless of status and net worth.

According to her, “my passion for charity has always been there for me and officially started for me 2018 where the thought that I could really make it officially to reach out to more communities and people.

“On a personal basis, I once experienced the hardship growing up and that is why I challenged myself to do the little I can so I can make impact in the lives of people through oral health.

“Between 2018 and now, we have managed and treated 1,660 people with oral challenges and 1,624 people who have optical challenges in five states across the country. With very little sponsorship, we have carried out outreaches in Abuja, Nasarawa, Rivers, Imo and Cross River states.”

She also said Whitestone Dental Initiative brings other professionals to join her during their outreaches like Optometrist, Gynecologist, Nurses, Pharmacist, Lab Scientist.

According to her, “it is important to note that we carry out other treatment in our outreaches based on the experience we have had over the years, we decided to check sugar level and also give drugs to control it. BP, Typhoid, Malaria and other minor illnesses are also looked into. Even though, we tell people that it’s a dental and optical outreach, people with other kind of ailment will still come and we attend to them professionally.

“In an attempt to improve and bridge the gap of oral and optical health challenges especially among the indigent and vulnerable children in our communities across the country, the foundation decided to start a program tagged WINK & SMILE which is a monthly sensitization program borne out of the need to educate children on the community-based importance of personal hygiene of their teeth and eye. It is important to know that personal hygiene does not cost a fortune, it is just knowing about what to do and how to do it.”

Some of the places where the organisation has carried out charity work include: Oasis Spring International Church, Abuja in 2018, where about 625 dental and optical cases where handled.

At Revenue Mobilisation Allocation & Fiscal Commission RMAFC, in 2018, 687 cases were handled.

At Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society in 2018, 2,225 cases were handled even as 328 cases were also handled at LGEA Primary School, Masaka, Nasarawa State in 2019.

The organisation also handled 610 cases at Covenant Light Assembly, Kubwa in 2019 and at Peace Ibiyeomie Widows Forum Salvation Ministry, GRA Portharcourt Rivers State, 844 cases were handled in 2019.

In 2020, the organization had a three days free dental and optical outreach was held at Ketting-Bendi community Obanliku LGA of Cross River State.

678 patients were attended to and were treated of dental, optical cases and had lab section.

Blood Pressure, Malaria, HIV, Blood sugar level test and control peels where also made available.

Speaking of the challenges she has faced, she said poverty, ignorance, traditional practices, lifestyle choices, funding, political will, illiteracy are the biggest challenges.