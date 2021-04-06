By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The executive director, Federal Housing Authority, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa said that his resolve to empower 250 social media influencers with digital skills was aimed at encouraging them to stand on their feet and to propagate the achievements of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kofa distributed mobile phone, N10,000 cash and a guide book for the use of the mobile phone to each of the 250 youths, drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state.

Speaking at the programme, tagged Buhari/Ganduje and Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, held at his residence in Kofa town in Bebeji local government area of Kano State, yesterday, he gave the beneficiaries a timeline of three to six months to get a feedback on their performance with the iPhones.

According to him, social media users have great influence, not only in Nigeria but also in the whole world, noting that 80 per cent of youths in the world earn a living through smart phones.

He said Ganduje had undoubtedly executed several developmental projects that surpassed any governor in Nigeria, noting that the smart phones had been distributed to the youths to further sell the government in the eyes of the world.

“Your Excellency, this is not new to you because, you have offered immeasurable empowerment programmes to the teeming youths of Kano State. That is why we, as your disciples, decided to emulate you by this kind of gesture.

“ I therefore, implore you to use this phones effectively. I also urge you to continue propagating Ganduje’s government because it is the best in Nigeria. Despite the economic down turn, you continue to execute developmental projects everywhere in Kano.

“That is why we implore the youth to further sell you and propagate your government in the world,” Kofa said.

Kofa therefore, tasked the beneficiaries to use the phone effectively to help themselves and the country as a whole, cautioning them against abusing opposition through social media.

He said the book attached with the smart phone is a guide on how to use the mobile phones effectively, urging them to follow the script in order to use it efficiently.

In his remarks, Governor Ganduje commended the initiative, noting that the modern world cannot be lived without education. He stated that his administration is the government of education, knowledge and skills acquisition, adding that youths in Kano are educated because he had invested a lot in education.