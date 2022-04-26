Frontline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, said he decided to endorse the emergence of Pastor Tonye Cole as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state because he signed up to a process that made it his responsibility to abide by the rules of the game.

Recall that about 10 APC governorship aspirants had on April 11, 2022, agreed to support whoever emerges as the party’s governorship candidate either through consensus or primaries.

Princewill, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said in the coming days, he will introduce his team to Cole, considering the fact that both of them were committed to lifting the people up.

He said, “I was looking forward to leading the APC into battle with PDP in 2023, so to say I’m happy today, would not be an accurate reflection of how I feel. The decision is still fresh and feelings are still raw.

“Many are still in shock. Some are still sad. However, I subscribed to a team and I signed up to a political process, so that makes it my responsibility to live up to the rules of the game. “That makes it my responsibility to support Tonye Cole. And so, I will.

“The decision has now been made for him to fly the flag. It was not made by the minister. It was made by leaders of the party. The 10 aspirants plus 2 new names that had also indicated interest were politely asked to excuse themselves, while all the 13 leaders present, minus the minister, then sat and deliberated.

“We were called back along with the minister a few hours later, to be given their decision. While we didn’t go into the details of the parameters for their decision, we respect their judgement and wisdom in arriving at it. Politics is a process, it can be brutal, but it is what it is, while we are what we are.

“To all those who supported me, I want you to think of what I represent and why that means that we need change here in Rivers State. We began this consultation because we wanted to hear your voices, that listening ear will never ever change.

It remains to be seen what God has in store for us.

“The leader graciously asked me to join him in Abuja, so my attention will shift there, but my heart remains here in Rivers State. In the coming days, I will introduce my team to Tonye Cole personally and show him how important you are to me. He and I share a lot in common and he too is committed to lifting people up. Let’s help him to help us.”